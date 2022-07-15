Austria 1-0 Norway: Player ratings as Gresshoppene suffer shock Euro 2022 exit
By Jude Summerfield
90min
3 days ago
From the AMEX - Norway were eliminated from Euro 2022 as a tenacious Austria side won 1-0 in Brighton on Friday night to take second place in Group A behind England. Austria were the better side throughout the contest, with Norway still looking rather shellshocked from their encounter with the Lionesses...
Netherlands had to come from behind to draw against Sweden and survived a scare against Portugal, but the Dutch can now win Group C if they at least match Sweden's result in the final round of fixtures before the knockouts. In Switzerland, they face a side that gave up a...
England and Spain have never met in the knockout stages of a major women's tournament, but when the pair go toe to toe in the quarter finals of Euro 2022, it will be familiar territory for Lucy Bronze. Five years earlier, England beat France 1-0 in the last eight of...
Fran Kirby has praised the trust that Sarina Wiegman has shown in her to enable her to return to her best at Euro 2022 following a prolonged period on the sidelines with illness. Kirby's place in England's 23-player squad for this summer's tournament had been in doubt after missing the...
There's everything to play for in the final round of Group D matches at Euro 2022, with Italy and Belgium both in with a shout of qualifying for the knockout stages when they meet at the Academy Stadium on Monday evening. A victory for either team could send them through...
Lauren Hemp has admitted that the best is yet to come from her at Euro 2022 as England prepare for their quarter final meeting with Spain, having sailed through the knockout stages as group winners. Hemp was billed as England's biggest threat ahead of the European Championships on home soil...
Click here to read the full article. Major studios have issued health and safety guidance to their producers in the sweltering European heat as union officials report an influx of members getting in touch.
Some of the continent’s largest super-indies have sent out guidelines on taking breaks, drinking water, air conditioning, re-staging scenes, clothing and medical recommendations around spotting the signs of heat stroke amidst the hottest European temperatures on record, topping 100F today.
In the UK, which in the past few minutes has hit its hottest temperature of all time, spokespeople for BBC Studios and ITV Studios said guidance has been shared...
Rangers defender Calvin Bassey has arrived in Amsterdam to put the finishing touches on his £23m move to Ajax, with the Scottish side set to bring in Liverpool's Ben Davies as a replacement. 22-year-old Bassey, a left-back by trade, was outstanding during Rangers' run to the Europa League final,...
LONDON (AP) — Millions of people in Britain woke from the country’s warmest-ever night on Tuesday and braced for a day when temperatures could break records, as a heat wave scorching Europe walloped a country not built for such extremes. Unusually hot, dry weather has gripped large swaths of the continent since last week, triggering wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and leading to hundreds of heat-related deaths. Images of flames racing toward a French beach and Britons sweltering — even at the seaside — have driven home concerns about climate change. Britain’s Supreme Court closed to visitors after a problem with the air conditioning forced it to move hearings online. The British Museum planned to close early. Many public buildings, including hospitals don’t have air conditioning, a reflection of how unusual such extreme heat is in the country better known for rain and mild temperatures. The U.K.’s Met Office weather agency said provisional figures showed the temperature remained above 25 C (77 F) overnight in parts of the country for the first time. Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers said Tuesday’s highs would be “unprecedented.”
Netherlands coach Mark Parsons has insisted that an in-form France will not want to face his team in the quarter-finals at Euro 2022, despite reaching the knockout rounds as a group runner-up. Goal difference was the only thing that separated the reigning champions and Sweden in the final standings after...
Jobe Bellingham, brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, has penned professional terms at boyhood club Birmingham City. The attacking midfielder made his senior debut for the Blues last season, featuring as a substitute in two Championship games and also playing 50 minutes in his side's FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has unsurprisingly admitted he is not the biggest fan of the club's arch rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. Despite still being just 24 years old, the United academy graduate has plenty of experience of heated contests against the Red Devils' city rivals and their old foes from down the road.
Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Netherlands centre back Matthijs de Ligt. De Ligt signed for the Italian giants in 2019 after starring in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi finals and while he was initially behind Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in the pecking order in Turin, he soon established himself in the starting XI and impressed.
Oleksandr Zinchenko has agreed a four-year contract with Arsenal ahead of his prospective move to north London, 90min understands. The Gunners are looking to improve their midfield options and Zinchenko wants to play in his more natural position, having largely featured as a left back at the Etihad. Terms over...
Cristiano Ronaldo says Portuguese reports linking him with a move back to former club Sporting CP are ‘fake’ after his car was supposedly seen at their stadium. Barcelona are pushing forward with their efforts to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who has long been on the radar of Chelsea. The Catalan giants also remain keen on prising Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso away from Stamford Bridge despite their financial woes.
Robert Lewandowski has revealed the reasons behind his upcoming move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona, adding that he wants to win titles with his new side. The Poland striker has arrived in Catalonia for a medical after both Bayern and Barça confirmed an agreement for the transfer, which is worth around €50m.
Iceland full-back Sif Atladottir has highlighted the technical ability of her country's young generation of players as key to getting a result against France in their final Euro 2022 group fixture on Monday evening. Iceland's squad for this summer's tournament is a real mix of youth and experience. Atladottir is...
Fabio Vieira has opened up about his move to Arsenal this summer, also revealing that he prefers to play just behind the striker as opposed to in midfield. Vieira's arrival came somewhat out of the blue, with the 22-year-old joining the Gunners from FC Porto for €35m without much prior speculation.
Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal has vowed to make the most of his pre-season opportunity with Erik ten Hag's first team. The 19-year-old Iraq international, who made his senior debut in the final minute in December 2021's 1-1 draw with Young Boys, has been one of the stars of the summer for United, featuring in both the victories over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory.
Manchester United are at an ‘absolute advantage’ thanks to the signing of Christian Eriksen in the words of new manager Erik ten Hag. Eriksen was confirmed as United’s second signing of the summer on Friday, following in the footsteps of Tyrell Malacia and shortly before the club also announced a deal with Ajax to land centre-back Lisandro Martinez.
Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe believes the Gunners' failure to reach the Champions League last season will act as 'fuel' in 2022/23. A number of late-season defeats - including against arch-rivals Tottenham - saw Arsenal relinquish their grip on a top four place, ultimately finishing fifth as Spurs agonisingly took the last Champions League place at their expense.
