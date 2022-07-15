ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Laredo coalition responds to cancelation of border wall process

By Yocelin Gallardo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The most recent move from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is being called a victory by the local group, “No border Wall Coalition.”. The Department of Homeland Security has stopped the planning process of...

