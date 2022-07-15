FBCSO searching for driver of 18-wheeler accused of near fatal hit and run in Sugar Land

EMBED <> More Videos 18-wheeler driver accused of almost fatal hit and run

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying the driver of an 18-wheeler that narrowly crashed into another vehicle in June.

The collision happened on Highway 6 and Old Richmond Street in Sugar Land, Texas.

At about 8:45 a.m., the video shows the big rig driver running a red light at an unknown speed before hitting the front of the red car.

According to police, the driver of the car did not sustain any injuries, but the car's front bumper was damaged.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the truck driver, is urged to call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342- TIPS or submit an online tip at www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com.

Information leading to the arrest and charges could earn up to $5,000 in cash rewards.