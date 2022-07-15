ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

City of Yakima pushes back against vandalism on Community Action Day

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e97hZ_0ghHGrP800

YAKIMA, Wash. — During Community Action Day, the City of Yakima aims to educate community members about their role in stopping vandalism across the area.

From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 23, community members will visit Garfield Elementary School (612 N 6th Ave) to speak with law enforcement officers, city officials, school leaders and community organizations. They will discuss the role of law enforcement in deterring these crimes and the reduction of vandalism.

The City’s Communications & Public Affairs Director, Randy Beehler, believes this will be a strong opportunity to connect with the community regarding an issue that impacts everyone.

“The City of Yakima aims to reduce vandalism cases by making neighborhood improvements to deter future criminal activity through graffiti abatement work,” Beehler said.

Funded through a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, city officials say the following activities and considerations will be part of the Community Action Day agenda:

  • Participate in a community-wide effort to cover up graffiti!
  • Claim a free paint bucket and supply kit to eradicate future vandalism on their own property (Limit 1 per household)
  • Create new substantive relationships with law enforcement, city officials and other community members to increase crime prevention efforts throughout Yakima
  • Free snacks and refreshments

Vandalism impacts homeowners, businesses and families across the region on a near daily basis. If you are interested in learning how to combat this, visit Community Action Day.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Senior Citizen Busted Selling Fake M-30 Drugs to Scenic Drive Resident

75-Year-Old Woman Busted Selling Fake M-30 Drugs to Yakima Scenic Drive Resident. I couldn't begin to imagine how it must feel to know your father died as a result of buying street drugs. I would feel absolutely devastated and crushed. No doubt, that is how a young man in Yakima feels after he found his father dead in his home on Scenic Drive.
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Inslee to visit community programs in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will tour multiple community programs in Yakima on Tuesday, July 19, including Rod’s House, the Walk About Yakima program and Habitat for Humanity. At Rod’s House, the governor will meet multiple community members, including current and former homeless people. His office has...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
ifiberone.com

Chelan County District Court reinstates mask requirement

WENATCHEE — Masks are now required for anyone appearing in Chelan County District Court as COVID-19 cases are increasing. The temporary mask policy went into effect Monday for both district courtrooms, according to county officials. “District Court will continue to monitor Health and Safety recommendations on a weekly basis...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Community Action Day
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County commissioners approve $2.8 million request to fund crime center

Yakima County Commissioners approved Sheriff Bob Udell’s request for almost $3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to establish a regional crime lab. Commissioners Ron Anderson and LaDon Linde voted Friday to approve Udell’s application for $2.8 million of the county’s $48.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to establish the center, a release from Udell’s office said.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

One Dead One Under Arrest After Mabton Shooting

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a murder reported Sunday at a home in Mabton. Deputies say they were called to the 5300 block of Sunnyside Mabton Road where they found a 30-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. An investigation found 30-year-old Mathew Rand of Grandview entered the home uninvited as he was carrying a gun in his waistband. Deputies say the homeowner, 47-year-old Jon Ray Bonewell Jr. and Rand went outside where a fight started. They say Bonewell then shot Rand after he refused to drop his gun. That's what the investigation at the scene found. But it took an odd twist after authorties began speaking with the homeowner, Bonewell.
MABTON, WA
ncwlife.com

Keyes Fibre fire started in an oven and did extensive damage

Multiple fire agencies spent more than 10 hours battling a three-alarm fire that caused extensive damage at Keyes Fibre in north Wenatchee Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. The fire started in an oven at the manufacturing facility and burned through much of the main building and the roof. Kay...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ncwlife.com

Suspect arrested in sales of burgled goods

WENATCHEWE — A Leavenworth man sought by authorities after multiple vacation home break-ins has been apprehended. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies had been seeking Kevin Michael Waters, 33, under an arrest warrant since June 24. Authorities say Waters was arrested last week in Pend Oreille County. He was booked...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
News Talk KIT

It’s Coming Back Yakima and It’s Highly Contagious

Yakima County Health District officials say they continue to monitor COVID-19 and they say the area is seeing a steady increase in cases. They say as of July 15, the county reported a case rate of 501 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 5.0 per 100,000. They say about a month ago on June 10, Yakima County reported a case rate of 230 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 0.4per 100,000.
Big Country News

Latest List of Cases of Missing Indigenous People shows 40 Cases from Central Washington

The latest Washington State Patrol list of missing Indigenous people includes 40 cases from the Yakama Nation and Yakima County. Among the names added to the list is Benita Long, a 40-year-old Yakama Nation citizen who was last seen by family on March 26. That’s when a relative dropped her off at the El Corral Motel in Toppenish, according to a flyer being shared on social media. Long was wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie and had a black backpack.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Wet spring triggers explosive noxious weed growth in South-Eastern Washington

The mild winter and extended rainy spring created ideal conditions to trigger significant growth of numerous types of noxious weeds all over eastern Washington this year. The moisture in the soil is resulting in the germination of seeds that have laid dormant in the soil for the past several years. The growing plants from these seeds are now approaching maturity and will very soon be producing their own viable seeds to fuel even more growth.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Stabbing Victim Arrested for Assault on Methow Street

A domestic disturbance on Methow Street resulted in a 16-year-old boy stabbing his mom’s 35-year-old boyfriend. The victim was later arrested for assaulting the suspect after his release from Central Washington Hospital. He was stabbed twice on his torso and once near his neck/chin area, all of which were...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy