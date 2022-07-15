City of Yakima pushes back against vandalism on Community Action Day

YAKIMA, Wash. — During Community Action Day, the City of Yakima aims to educate community members about their role in stopping vandalism across the area.

From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 23, community members will visit Garfield Elementary School (612 N 6th Ave) to speak with law enforcement officers, city officials, school leaders and community organizations. They will discuss the role of law enforcement in deterring these crimes and the reduction of vandalism.

The City’s Communications & Public Affairs Director, Randy Beehler, believes this will be a strong opportunity to connect with the community regarding an issue that impacts everyone.

“The City of Yakima aims to reduce vandalism cases by making neighborhood improvements to deter future criminal activity through graffiti abatement work,” Beehler said.

Funded through a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, city officials say the following activities and considerations will be part of the Community Action Day agenda:

Participate in a community-wide effort to cover up graffiti!

Claim a free paint bucket and supply kit to eradicate future vandalism on their own property (Limit 1 per household)

Create new substantive relationships with law enforcement, city officials and other community members to increase crime prevention efforts throughout Yakima

Free snacks and refreshments

Vandalism impacts homeowners, businesses and families across the region on a near daily basis. If you are interested in learning how to combat this, visit Community Action Day.

