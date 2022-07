Gulfport employees are taking an increasing amount of abuse from a select few citizens, and city officials are getting ready to do something about it. “We’re getting into some real serious issues about our ability to protect our employees from attacks,” said City Manager Jim O’Reilly at the July 7 City Council meeting. “Email, verbally, physically, being accosted in public, plus the volume of emails coming in with vitriol language that attacks our employees.”

