Music

The Best New Music This Week: Joey Badass, Steve Lacy, Latto, and More

By Jessica McKinney
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Joey Badass is back with “Zip Codes,” a slick new track from his forthcoming album, 2000....

Related
Complex

CASISDEAD Is Back With “Traction Control”, His First Drop Of The Year

North London rapper CASISDEAD has dropped his first single of the year in “Traction Control”. Following the ‘80s-inspired synth-pop of last year’s “Park Assist” with La Roux and “Boys Will Be Boys”, the rapper returns in a similar vein on “Traction Control”—a song produced by Chris d’Eon and Felix Joseph—with its dreamy synth work complementing his calm and collected flow. The chorus, along with CASISDEAD’s old-school references, give the track an element of cinematic nostalgia and the replay value is high.
MUSIC
Complex

The Lasting Impact of Frank Ocean’s ‘Channel Orange’

It was the bravery of his words, his pioneering compositions, and his anecdotal storytelling that encouraged a new era of musical rule breakers to follow suit. When Frank Ocean released his seminal debut studio album Channel Orange, fans listened intently, and the memory of that first experience with the music is still clear in the memory of so many.
MUSIC
Complex

Lil Uzi Vert’s Instagram Page Now Lists They/Them Pronouns

Ahead of the impending arrival of the new Red & White EP, Lil Uzi Vert’s official Instagram page now lists they/them pronouns. Fans noticed the change in recent days, with many pointing to multiple instances of Uzi having shown public support for the LGBTQIA+ community in the past. But...
MUSIC
Complex

The Story Behind the Long Journey to Release Prodigy’s Posthumous Albums

For roughly five years, Prodigy’s legendary catalog hasn’t been on streaming services, but on May 20, it finally returned to DSPs. On that day, Prodigy’s estate released a song called “You Will See,” the first new music since the passing of the late rapper, who began his career as one half of the legendary duo Mobb Deep alongside rapper and producer Havoc. The song came with the announcements that his entire solo catalog had returned to DSPs, and that a posthumous album called Hegelian Dialectic: Book Of Heroine will be released on Infamous Records (through Warner Music) sometime in the “second quarter of 2022.” The album is part of a Hegelian Dialectic trilogy that he had already finished at the time of his June 2017 passing.
MUSIC
USA TODAY

'Desus & Mero' ends after 4 seasons on Showtime, hosts pursuing separate endeavors

On Monday, the network confirmed speculation that hosts Desus Nice, real name Daniel Baker, and The Kid Mero, real name Joel Martinez, would not return for another season. "Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward," the show's Twitter account announced. "#DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam."
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Jak Knight, Comedian and ‘Bust Down’ Star, Dead at 28

Stand-up-comedian, actor, and prolific comedy writer Jak Knight, who co-created and starred in Peacock’s Bust Down, has died aged 28. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Knight died Thursday in Los Angeles. A cause of death has not been revealed. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time," said an agency representative. He co-created the recent Peacock comedy Bust Down alongside comedians Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and SNL’s Chris Redd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

The Weeknd Reached Global Stadium Tour Status, at Last

The Weeknd couldn’t help himself. Looking out over a sold-out crowd at MetLife Stadium, he tilted his head back and took in the moment as rain fell from the New Jersey sky. “This might be the greatest night of my life,” he beamed. It was the kind of...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Drops Out of Rolling Loud Miami 2022, Kid Cudi Replaces Him as Headliner

Kanye West will not play Rolling Loud Miami. The festival made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, sharing that Kid Cudi would take Ye’s place. “Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi!” the tweet said. Cudi also confirmed the news, writing, “Rager boy incoming!” on Twitter.
MIAMI, FL
Complex

Rolling Loud’s Portugal Takeover Was One For The Books

The growth of Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif’s hip-hop festival Rolling Loud—from their first one-day event in Miami seven years ago, to now bringing it to Europe—has been astronomical. On July 22, back after two years following the COVID-19 pandemic, Rolling Loud fans got to experience three...
HIP HOP
Complex

Trina Reflects on Khia Challenging Her to a Rap Battle: ‘I Don’t Have the Time’

Trina appeared on the latest episode of Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to discuss, amongst many things, her supposed feud with Khia. The two have apparently been at odds with each other since the 2000s, when Trina saw success from her 2000 single “Da Baddest Bitch” and Khia alleged that she wrote the song for Trina but never got any credit. Since then, Khia has challenged Trina to a Verzuz battle and Trina still hasn’t really given Khia the time of day. N.O.R.E. broached the topic with neither he nor Trina mentioning Khia’s name.
MUSIC

