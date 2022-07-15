The Best New Music This Week: Joey Badass, Steve Lacy, Latto, and More

For roughly five years, Prodigy’s legendary catalog hasn’t been on streaming services, but on May 20, it finally returned to DSPs. On that day, Prodigy’s estate released a song called “You Will See,” the first new music since the passing of the late rapper, who began his career as one half of the legendary duo Mobb Deep alongside rapper and producer Havoc. The song came with the announcements that his entire solo catalog had returned to DSPs, and that a posthumous album called Hegelian Dialectic: Book Of Heroine will be released on Infamous Records (through Warner Music) sometime in the “second quarter of 2022.” The album is part of a Hegelian Dialectic trilogy that he had already finished at the time of his June 2017 passing.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO