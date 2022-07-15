‘National Night Out for Highline’ will be Tuesday, Aug. 2

Burien resident Karin Sinkula is inviting all to a free ‘National Night Out for Highline’ event in her neighborhood located at 10th Ave S. and S. 132nd (by the pedestrian path; map below) on Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m.

This will be part of the annual National Night Out event, which is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness and build community in neighborhoods. This will be a great chance to meet your neighbors and learn about ways we can make our community safer. Together, we can be prepared for emergencies, plan for safer streets, and find ways we can work together for the benefit of the neighborhood.

“Please join us for a family and pet friendly neighborhood gathering,” she said. “We’ll have lawn games and activities for kids (including a bounce house) and plenty of food and beverages for everyone.”

DESSERT POTLUCK: Bring a treat to share if you are able, but it’s ok if you can’t! We also welcome any contribution of food or beverages!

BOOK/PLANT/GARDEN SWAP: Bring your books, garden or houseplants, or extra garden bounty to share and swap!

Please contact Karin at [email protected] if you have any questions, ideas or talents to contribute, or just want to help.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3146562108938605/.