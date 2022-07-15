ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Democrats pass two bills aiming to protect abortion access

By Alexandra Limon
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ivw3b_0ghHFSZI00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The House passed two bills on Friday to protect women’s access to abortion, but the votes were largely symbolic as it’s unlikely they will become law.

Democratic women in Congress vowed to continue fighting for women across the country too regain their reproductive freedom.

During a press conference, Representative Judy Chu (D-CA) said “if Republicans have their way this would be a country of forced birth, they’ve already openly discussed a national abortion ban.”

One of the bills House Democrats voted on would protect the right to travel to another state for an abortion and the other would restore federal abortion access.

“Democrats are honoring the basic truth, women’s most intimate health decisions are her own,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said.

The second bill would protect abortion rights up to the point of viability and allow later abortions if a health care provider determines in good-faith that the mother’s life is in danger.

While the bills passed in the House, they are unlikely to become law. On Thursday, Senate Republicans blocked a bill from Nevada senator Catherine Cortez Masto to protect interstate travel for abortions.

“I rise today to oppose the uncontainable Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act,” Representative Buddy Carter (R-GA) said.

Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) also spoke out against the bill saying “this bill allows the person doing the abortion to decides what qualifies as pre-viability and this is unacceptable.”

Because Democrats worry state bans will extend beyond abortion, they are planning another vote in the House next week to protect access to all forms of contraception.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Carter
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Judy Chu
Person
Brett Guthrie
Newsweek

GOP Push for Nationwide Abortion Ban

Republican members of the House of Representatives expressed support for federal legislation on Thursday that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That comes three weeks after many Republicans said abortion was now an issue for the states and the people to decide following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade on June 24.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#House Democrats#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Republicans#Senate
Mother Jones

How Close to Death Does a Person Have to Be to Qualify for an Abortion Ban Exemption?

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. It’s a foregone conclusion that the Democrats’ bill to restore abortion rights will fail in the Senate in the coming days, just as it failed in May and in February before that. The Women’s Health Protection Act, which guarantees the right to seek and provide an abortion before fetal viability, wouldn’t just undo the blanket abortion bans now taking effect across the country. Were it to become law, the Women’s Health Protection Act would, in fact, erase years of work by the “pro-life” movement’s symbiotic Republican state legislators.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Baltimore

Election 2022: Maryland voters choosing Gov. Hogan successor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey.As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the pivotal governor's race takes top billing. Hogan, a rare two-term Republican governor in a Democratic-leaning state, won plaudits from both sides of the aisle for his bipartisan approach and his willingness to challenge Trump.His legacy on the line, Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Schulz, who served as labor and commerce secretaries in...
MARYLAND STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy