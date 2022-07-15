ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texas Food Bank holds Friday produce distribution in Tyler

By Arthur Clayborn, Christian Terry
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning at Lindsay Park in Tyler, the East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry distributed boxes of produce. Volunteers from the National Charity League were on hand to put the produce...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Raising Cane's to add second location in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Winner, winner chicken dinner! Raising Cane's, a popular chicken finger restaurant with a dog mascot, is bringing a second location to Tyler. According to the city of Tyler permitting website, Raising Cane's will have its new spot at 513 S Southeast Loop 323 near the Walmart at the intersection of Loop 323 and East Front Street.
TYLER, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Kennedy May: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. For more than 34 years, the annual Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala has offered a fun-filled evening, featuring live performances from nationally known artists, gambling tables, live and silent auctions, and great food, all while supporting a cause that affects the lives of so many Americans.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Food & Drinks
Tyler, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
Tyler, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Tour Tyler Texas

The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Winona Orchards 16708 CR 356 Winona, Texas 75792 was founded in 2007 by John and Anita Sattler. We are located just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler. They started by planting 3,500 trees and then added another 1,500 trees in 2012, resulting in an orchard spanning nearly 50 acres. In 2010, they planted just over 4 acres of berries consisting of 2,400 blueberry bushes and 500 blackberry bushes. All of their fruit is hand picked.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Food donations made through Silver Screen Movie Club

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Once a month, some East Texas seniors come together for an outing at a movie theater, and to help with food needs in their community. It’s called the ‘Silver Screen Movie Club’ in Longview. This month seniors gathered at the Longview ‘AMC’ 10....
LONGVIEW, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Texas Tortilla Kitchen of East Texas, Authentic Mexican cuisine for pickup, delivery, and special events

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Mexico gifted Texas with the Tortilla. Whether you are a fan of corn or flour tortillas, our Texan culture goes without them. When you start with a tortilla, the options for a delicious meal are endless. Our kitchen is in Arp, Tx, just off Hwy 64. Do you like Tamales, Fiesta Chicken Salad, Picadillo, Sopita de Fideo, Mexican rice, beans, queso, salsa, chips and Enchiladas? Well, check out the Texas Tortilla Kitchen. Texas Tortilla Kitchen, 15240 CR 246 S, Arp, TX.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mobile#Economy#Food Drink
Tour Tyler Texas

Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Whether you are looking for a great opportunity for your kids to participate in educational summer programs or looking for a fun family evening watching a performance by local children, ArtsView Children’s Theatre has something for you.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas heat causes harvest shortage for produce stands

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The intense Texas heat has taken its toll on what would have been local produce sold to markets and roadside stands, with many now depending on inventory from other states. And heat is making it difficult for those farmers, who still can, to supply enough produce.
GLADEWATER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KLTV

Agencies helping East Texans struggling with high electric bills

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Organizations PATH and GETCAP are helping people who are struggling to pay off their electricity bills. The extreme heat this summer is putting a real strain on people. Texans are turning on their air conditioning units in order to stay cool, but that comes at a cost.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Where to donate, get school supplies in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With the back-to-school season approaching, some students may be in need of school supplies. Listed below are the locations across East Texas where school supplies can be donated and picked up. Tyler 9th Annual School is Cool (Drive-thru) When: Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Fun Forest […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Silent Threat

East Texas candle company provides job training for special education students. “Working with the school district with the special ed kids, and also having an adult special ed kid still in high school, we realized there was a huge need for local businesses to maybe have some type of job training availability,” Cahalane said. “We were super excited, we were like, ‘We can do this! We can do it ourselves!’”
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas Rose Festival Queen helps kick off 89th annual celebration

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rose Festival kicked off in fashion Friday night. 2022 marked the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival, with thousands of people visiting Tyler for this historic tradition each year. The Duchess of Rose Growers, Hadley Brewer, was a speaker at the celebration. “I’m really excited to represent the rose industry […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas city employee accused of taking $23,000 indicted

QUITMAN, Texas — A former East Texas city water clerk accused of stealing more than $23,000 from residents' water account deposits over a three-year period has been indicted. Amber Highnote, of Alba, was indicted June 29 in Wood County on a charge of property theft worth $2,500 to $30,000...
QUITMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy