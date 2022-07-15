Signing DT Larry Ogunjobi named Steelers' 'most savvy' offseason move

Larry Ogunjobi had seven sacks for the Bengals in 2021. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It's easy to forget that veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi wasn't supposed to be available for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign in June. Ogunjobi was originally set to join the Chicago Bears in March but failed a physical for reasons related to a right foot injury he suffered during a January playoff game.

The 28-year-old, thus, remained available until Pittsburgh signed him to a one-year contract that reportedly could be worth up to $8 million. Ogunjobi, who spent time with the Cleveland Browns before he featured for the Cincinnati Bengals last season, finished the 2021 campaign with career highs of seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.

Recently, Nicholas McGee of The 33rd Team called the signing of Ogunjobi Pittsburgh's "most savvy" offseason move.

"Ogunjobi has double-digit quarterback hits in three of the last four seasons and, playing on a front with T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, is in an excellent situation to produce in a substantial way for a team that will likely need the defense to carry the load," McGee noted.

The Steelers undeniably have more questions than answers regarding their quarterback situation, which makes predicting what their offense will or won't be this fall a challenge. If Ogunjobi matches or even surpasses his production from last season, he could prove to be a steal for a defensive unit that may play better than advertised against some high-powered AFC North offenses.