Man sentenced to more than 8 years for illegal pot grow in Stanislaus Forest

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
A Fresno man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for illegally growing marijuana with a firearm enhancement charge in the Stanislaus National Forest.

According to court documents, law enforcement agents found Jose Garcia-Zamora, 30, in July 19 at a large marijuana grow tending the marijuana and carrying a load pistol.

Garcia-Zamora plead guilty on April 1st to illegally cultivating marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that offense.

The U.S. Forest Service investigated the case.

