Traditionally, oyster season has been designated to “r” times — as in, months that contain an “r” in their names. But San Francisco is a town whose love of oysters know no bounds. Not only are we spoiled by year-round, locally grown varieties, but we’re also neighbors to states and areas more than willing to share their bounties. So what does that mean for locals and visitors? Diners can enjoy oysters at various price points, ranging from the happiest of happy hour specials to the finest oyster and seafood purveyors can offer, with price tags to match.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO