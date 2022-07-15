ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen allegedly said ‘thank goodness’ to Meghan Markle missing Philip’s funeral

By Leah Bitsky
 3 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly expressed relief over Meghan Markle not attending Prince Philip’s funeral.

“Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,” the monarch allegedly told her trusted aides inside the chapel of Windsor Castle on the day of her late husband’s funeral in April 2021, according to an excerpt from Tom Bower’s new book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors” (via The Sunday Times).

The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 in April 2021 after being married to the Queen, 96, for 73 years

Harry returned to attend Philip’s funeral sans Markle — who was heavily pregnant with Lilibet at the time and therefore stayed in the US.

At the funeral, Harry reunited with his brother Prince William for the first time since he moved to the States amid their family drama. The brothers were seen interacting after the funeral amid their feud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ieku_0ghHEFNI00
Queen Elizabeth II apparently wasn’t too upset when Meghan Markle didn’t attend the funeral for Prince Philip.

Page Six exclusively reported that Harry and Markle would not be attending a memorial service for Philip in March 2022. A spokesperson for the Sussexes told us at the time that Harry “hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

Markle and Harry — who resigned from their royal duties in March 2020 — have been in a legal fight with the UK government about the lack of security detail they’re getting from the country since giving up their titles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181cz2_0ghHEFNI00
Markle was pregnant with Lilibet at the time.

But the duo did eventually return for the first time together in April when they visted the Queen while en route to the 2022 Invictus Games. They also attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June where the sovereign met their daughter for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLdDk_0ghHEFNI00
Philip was laid to rest in April 2021.

Buckingham Palace did not comment to the publication on why the Queen allegedly said she was grateful that Markle was not at Prince Philip’s service, but HRH may not be happy with how the former “Suits” actress after she blasted the royals in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnffD_0ghHEFNI00
The Sussexes hadn’t returned to the UK since resigning from the royal family in 2020 until April this year.

However, Markle and Harry have only ever had kind words to say about the Queen, in public that is.

“The Queen has always been wonderful to me,” she told Winfrey at the time.


