Fans react to Nick Cannon’s ‘proposal’ days after gushing over Mariah Carey

By Sierra Porter
Page Six
 3 days ago
Nick Cannon followers are confused following a social media post from the actor where he appears to ask for a woman’s hand in marriage. nickcannon/Instagram

Fans are confused after father of seven Nick Cannon seemingly proposed to a mystery woman just days after declaring ex Mariah Carey to be his “fairytale” love.

The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, took to Instagram late Thursday night to share photos of him and an unidentified woman hugging, as well as a second snap of a massive diamond ring.

Cannon presented a mystery woman with a massive sparkler in a photo shared to Instagram.

“I said I would never do it again, but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do…,” Cannon captioned the post.

Many believe that the snaps are simply teasers from a new music video for Cannon’s song, “I Do,” featuring Chris Brown that dropped in May.

Fans also flocked to the comment section sharing their speculation over the post considering his recent statements about ex-wife Carey.

“Thought you just said you wanted to marry Mariah,” one user wrote, with another adding, “This gotta be a music video cuz IKYFL.”

Cannon was married to the R&B Diva from 2008 to 2016.

“Doing what the world wants you to do? This whole post is confusing,” another user chimed in, with one more critic questioning, “What does Nick want? I would hate to be the woman… The post mentions nothing about love. You just doing what other people want & she said YES.”

“Didn’t you just say you wanted Mariah back? …Let me go mind my business,” another confused observer wrote.

Singer Mariah Carey and comedic actor and host Nick Cannon share twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon.

Cannon told host Tee of “The Hottee Talk Show Podcast” on Wednesday of his ex-wife, “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up.”

“If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

The former talk show host was married to the 53-year-old vocal powerhouse from 2008 to 2016. The pair share Cannon’s eldest children, 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

“The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon and American Model Bre Tiesi are expecting their first child together.

Cannon is currently expecting his 8th child with Bre Tiesi.

The actor is also dad to 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon also shared late son Zen — who died on Dec. 5 at 5 months old — with Alyssa Scott.

Tiesi never had a problem with Cannon fathering several children while they dated.

Tiesi, 31, previously spoke on Cannon fathering several children back-to-back, saying she doesn’t mind and that her “needs are met” by him.

“This is just us,” she said last month. “What you do outside of that is what you do outside of that. Everything is respectful. Everything is honest.”

Cannon has not confirmed an engagement. Reps for Cannon did not immediately return our request for comment.

Comments / 79

Teresa Brooks
3d ago

He is a grown man with the maturity of a 16 year old. No woman wants a man with 10 different baby mamas I don't care how much money he has

Reply(3)
44
Reneé Rapson
3d ago

Why would anyone want to keep laying down with this guy after he is talking about another woman and admits he still loves her ? I mean really does anyone have any Self-Esteem here??

Reply(4)
44
Comment Commando
3d ago

This guy has issues big time seems like he's on a quest to prove his manhood by having a lot of babies by lot of different women.

Reply(2)
13
