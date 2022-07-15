Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ on Amazon Prime, a Father-Daughter Road-Trip Dramedy That Ends in a Wreck

Amazon Prime’s Don’t Make Me Go is a would-be weepie starring John Cho as a terminally ill man and Mia Isaac as his daughter. They go on a road trip so they can laugh and cry and fight and learn each other’s secrets, stuff like that, but they don’t go to White Castle, and I can absolutely confirm that, because I watched it. The screenplay was once on Hollywood’s Black List, an annual survey of unproduced scripts considered to be the “most liked” among producers – and note that “most liked” does not equate to “best,” as this movie unfortunately proves.

The Gist: Whoops: Wally (Mia Isaac) and her dad Max (John Cho) just wanted to hang out at the beach, but they didn’t know this beach has a lot more hanging out at it than they thought, because it’s a nude beach. This scene occurs midway through their cross-country father-daughter bonding trip, but most of the movie is about how they got there, so we flash back a few weeks to establish Wally as a typical 15-year-old being raised by single dad Max. Her mother left when she was a baby and never looked back. Wally is interested in a boy who doesn’t treat her very well and Max is an insurance salesman – pretty normal stuff, until he goes to the doctor and learns his chronic headaches are due to a malignant bone tumor. His options aren’t great: Risky brain surgery with a good chance he’ll die during the procedure. Or one year to live.

Backed by some convoluted reasoning, Max chooses the latter, and thus begins the first of too many frustrating, probably crummy choices he makes. For the next one, he throws Wally in his vintage Wagoneer and tells her they’re roadtripping to Louisiana for his 20-year college reunion. She doesn’t want to go, but he bribes her with a promise of driving lessons on the way. His secret goal is to find her mother, since they don’t have any other family, and someone has to take care of Wally after he’s gone. Turns out Max has been withholding many other things from his daughter – a secret tattoo, his abandoned dream of being a musician, his tentative relationship with Annie (Kaya Scodelario), what really happened between him and Wally’s mother, etc.

Oh, and the horrible fact that he’s dying, which he keeps to himself for mystifying reasons. I could hazard a guess and say he’s trying to protect her, but keeping an elephantine secret requires piling a lot of fibs on top of it, and then when he finally tells her, she’ll feel deceived, and like the object of his condescension. He obviously hasn’t thought this out, but we have, haven’t we? And so they’re set up for cutesy bonding moments and misadventures. Wally will learn that her dad wasn’t always so boring and Max will think he’s teaching her life lessons when she may actually be teaching him some. Isn’t that always the way? But the whole time, their Wagoneer is of course being followed by a dark cloud of tension: TELL HER, YOU JERK.

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Road-trip family-bonding movies like Little Miss Sunshine , Nebraska , um, A Goofy Movie or, uh, well, The Guilt Trip come to mind. Cross that conceit with a juicy fatal-disease drama along the lines of Clouds or Terms of Endearment , and you’re in the ballpark of Don’t Make Me Go .

Performance Worth Watching: Cho and Isaac hold up their ends of the comedio-dramatic bargain equally well, when the machinations of the screenplay aren’t getting in their way.

Memorable Dialogue: The movie’s opening line, via Wally’s voiceover: “You’re not gonna like the way this story ends, but I think you’ll like this story.”

Sex and Skin: Upper-body female and lower-body male at the nude beach.

Our Take: Evidence that this movie heavily relies on Cho and Isaac’s chemistry: A scene in which Max takes Wally to a New Orleans jazz club and tells her, “A good man will want to take you dancing.” An overwritten moment in a casino where Wally illuminates how Max always plays it safe and doesn’t take chances. Tense driving lessons. There are more hackneyed moments that this dynamic duo manage to render functional and affecting through their thoughtful and genuine performances. They make this movie work when it shouldn’t, effectively shielding us from its avalanche of cliches about the sneaky wisdom of teens and how adults can live a long time and still make poor choices.

But that ending? It’s just too many rocks tumbling down the mountain. Too many ants at the picnic. Too many orcs at the keep. I was willing to accept all of Max’s odd lapses in parenting logic as those of a good man with deep character flaws. The story builds to an inevitable climax whose shrillness betrays a tin ear for melodrama – a forgivable misstep, perhaps. Then it grabs a hold of the tassels on the runner and yanks it out from under us, undermining Cho and Isaac’s diligent character work. They spend 90 minutes crafting two lovable people from a trope-laden premise only to become puppets of the screenplay, as if the screenwriter wanted so badly to make their presence known, to remind us how very written this movie is. There are parts of Don’t Make Me Go that are easy to love, but its final 20 minutes are a bridge too far.

Our Call: SKIP IT. A movie with a lousy opening has plenty of time to make up for it. A movie with a lousy ending leaves you with a bad taste in your mouth.

