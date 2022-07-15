Teen found shot, killed on McComb street
MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – McComb police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot and killed on a street corner.Man found shot, killed in Brookhaven home
Officials with the McComb Police Department said officers responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. at the corner of Burke Avenue and White Street on Friday, July 15.
They said Dominic McCoy was found dead with a gunshot wound.
Investigators said a suspect has not been identified at this time.
