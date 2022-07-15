Smith Leads British Open

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University swim and dive teams are battling the school to be reinstated. It comes after both the men’s and women’s programs were abruptly eliminated in October 2020. Since then, several supporters have stepped to the plate to help them plead their case to the school.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole lets us know if we can expect the sunshine to stick around this week, and if it will bring the summer heat. Seth Wells is back at the Now Desk to look at the top stories of the morning, including...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday the General Motors Delta Township plant will be closed for a week. The Delta Township plant is responsible for making the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave. This closure comes as the plant tries to resolve supply-chain problems. The plant is expected to be back open on July 25.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several route changes may be coming to Lansing public transportation. The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is considering route changes that would include extending route 3 farther west past the I-69 interchange, and rerouting route 24 to no longer go on Alton Road. CATA is holding...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole lets us know if we can expect the sunshine to stick around this week, and if it will bring the summer heat. Then Seth Wells returns to the Now Desk to look at the top stories of the morning, including...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It used to be you just kept your prescription in the medicine cabinet, but these days many parents need something stronger to help keep kids from overdosing. “Straight out of a bathroom cabinet, from another student, or one of my friend’s parents,” said Corey Warren, President...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On July 14 officials at two Ingham County private schools found their grounds vandalized. Monday, police say they’ve found the suspect in one of those cases. Both targets were Catholic schools. Staff at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School found a cement statue of the Virgin...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing approved a new 175,000 square-foot Neogen facility Monday night. The plan is to build it next to the company’s lab on Shiawassee Street just north of downtown Lansing. NEOGEN is an international food safety company that makes test kits to detect dangerous substances in...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of Lansing residents is livid because drivers are speeding through their neighborhoods. “From the moment that they blocked it off there, it’s just been traffic chaos in here, for a lack of better words,” homeowner Shawn Dyer said. “It’s usually a really really quiet residential neighborhood. Cars driving as anywhere as from 10 mph to 50-or-60mph through the neighborhood.”
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Brush along the shoulder of US-127 caught fire Monday, requiring emergency crews to put it out before it could grow. The incident happened along a section of US-127 in Lansing Township, north of Lansing Road. The Lansing Township Fire Department (LTFD) responded with multiple fire engines.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Keeping kids out of the justice system could soon become a reality in Michigan. A task force looking to reform the juvenile justice system decided what needed to be done to make that happen. On Monday, the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform approved 25...
