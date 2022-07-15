ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawndale, CA

Toys that Kill, Lawndale and Carnage Asada Rock the Sardine this Saturday to Celebrate Steve Reed’s Birthday!

thelosangelesbeat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn and raised in the great city of Los Angeles, this food, culture and...

thelosangelesbeat.com

Comments / 0

 

Orange County Business Journal

Randy’s Donuts Builds a Local Base

If you’ve driven on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood, no doubt you’ve seen the iconic giant donut atop the roof of the flagship Randy’s Donuts building, a landmark that air travelers can see just before landing at LAX Airport. Orange County got its own giant donut last...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
EnjoySLO

Los Angeles Food & Drink Guide

Before moving to SLO County, Ray and I lived in Downtown Los Angeles for over 6 years. We had the pleasure of living at The Brewery Artist Lofts, the largest art colony in the United States. A good portion of our time off was spent eating, drinking, and attending events. This habit/passion carried over to our life on the Central Coast. LA will always be one of the special places that will be close to my heart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thelosangelesbeat.com

B-Boy B-Girl Summit In Grand Park Promises A Free & Funky Sunday Afternoon

This Sunday’s B-Boy B-Girl Summit Reborn in Grand Park LA looks to be a brilliant opportunity to get your funk on, for nothing. This free event goes on from noon to 8pm and will highlight each of the Key Elements of Hip-Hop: DJing , street art, dancing, battling, and of course rapping. The former members of the Pharcyde that have reunited for 2022 aren’t calling themselves that, exactly, but I’ll bet their performance at 5:15 will include your favorite songs from Bizarre Ride II Tha Pharcyde since that album gets its thirtieth anniversary this year. An appearance from Inventor of the Scratch Grand Wizard Theodore, damn, the Old School don’t get much older than that. Breakestra are a live band that cuts like a good DJ, and anyone complaining about hip-hop people being unable to play real instruments can get schooled at this set. If you bring your kids, they’ll have a craft area to make their own funky creations, as well as a Kids Battle set for 1pm. Food trucks, local vendors and a display of “eye-popping” graffiti art will be part of the PG, that means program, and it’s easy. If Hip Hop is a question – What are you going to do? – this afternoon gathering in the park provides a wide range of possible answers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Asian woman hit with racism while at concert at Irvine Amphitheater

An Orange County woman told CBS News Los Angeles Reporter Rina Nakano that she was the victim of hate-filled speech at a concert.Catt Phan was attending a Halsey concert at the Irvine Fivepoint Amphitheater with her friend when a group of people of bumped into them.Phan said the concert was what she expected until the group of drunk people directly behind her started stepping and bumping into them. After the group spilled alcohol on Phan and her friend, she confronted the group. Phan said she was expecting a simple "sorry" but instead received hate-filled speech."I hear her say, '(expletive) these Asian (expletives)....
IRVINE, CA
Jasmina Hinovic

10 Places to Visit in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. With attractions such as Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive and theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, Los Angeles is a city that has something for everyone. If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation destination, be sure to add Los Angeles to your list!
LOS ANGELES, CA
lb908.com

Purple Trees and Block Party Please

Long Beach locals are no strangers to the vivid purple flowers of the Jacaranda tree. There are over 6,500 of them throughout the city! For many people, the return of their blooms symbolize summertime, and We Love Long Beach helps neighborhoods organize their very own Jacaranda Fest to celebrate!. We...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Spectators scale 6th Street bridge to watch cars drift, do burnouts

Onlookers scaled the 6th Street bridge near downtown Los Angeles to watch drivers do burnouts and drift along the viaduct over the weekend. Video showed at least two people who had climbed up an archway to watch the spectacle Sunday. The scene caused traffic backups on the viaduct. The climbers eventually made their way down […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Crab N Spice Set to Open First Central LA Location in Carson

Crab N Spice, the seafood boil restaurant found in California, Nevada, and Arizona, is opening a new location in Carson, located at 20715 S. Avalon Blvd. The new 2,700-square-foot restaurant will sit on the opposite side of a yet-to-be-determined drive-thru restaurant in the newly developed multi-purpose retail and office development. The new property next to America’s Tire also features a new Crumbl Cookies location, and an available 1,457 square-foot space between the two announced tenants. All restaurants feature their own patio at the front. The company’s eighth Crab N Spice location will be the most central in Los Angeles County, with the next closest being in Valencia, Palmdale, and Ventura.
CARSON, CA
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Smoke Weed and Watch Movies in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Raise your hand if you want a dab!” Hands shot up for a free hit of cannabis concentrate on the Montalbán Theatre’s rooftop in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Other people smoked joints and ate edibles as they made the rounds at weed brands’ booths, ordered gourmet sandwiches, and swayed along to a DJ’s reggae remixes. At long last: a movie theater where you can smoke weed! Any cinephile stoner will tell you cannabis and cinema is a combination on the level of peanut butter and jelly. Jokes are funnier,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles (View Park-Windsor Hills, CA)

1 person dead after a crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles (View Park-Windsor Hills, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, at least one person was killed following a crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place at the intersection of Northridge and Overhill drives at approximately 7:30 p.m. [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Freddy Perez, of Granada Hills, as the man who lost his life following a motorcycle crash late Saturday evening in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision was reported at about 11:45 p.m. on Rinaldi Street, just west of Sepulveda Boulevard in Mission Hills [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA

