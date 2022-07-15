Toys that Kill, Lawndale and Carnage Asada Rock the Sardine this Saturday to Celebrate Steve Reed’s Birthday!

This Sunday’s B-Boy B-Girl Summit Reborn in Grand Park LA looks to be a brilliant opportunity to get your funk on, for nothing. This free event goes on from noon to 8pm and will highlight each of the Key Elements of Hip-Hop: DJing , street art, dancing, battling, and of course rapping. The former members of the Pharcyde that have reunited for 2022 aren’t calling themselves that, exactly, but I’ll bet their performance at 5:15 will include your favorite songs from Bizarre Ride II Tha Pharcyde since that album gets its thirtieth anniversary this year. An appearance from Inventor of the Scratch Grand Wizard Theodore, damn, the Old School don’t get much older than that. Breakestra are a live band that cuts like a good DJ, and anyone complaining about hip-hop people being unable to play real instruments can get schooled at this set. If you bring your kids, they’ll have a craft area to make their own funky creations, as well as a Kids Battle set for 1pm. Food trucks, local vendors and a display of “eye-popping” graffiti art will be part of the PG, that means program, and it’s easy. If Hip Hop is a question – What are you going to do? – this afternoon gathering in the park provides a wide range of possible answers.

