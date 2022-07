IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is in protective custody after barricading himself from police following an alleged assault, according to the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD). Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East A Street at 12:41 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, following a 911 call reporting an assault in progress.

