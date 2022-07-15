First News reporter visits shooting range with YPD

(WKBN) — WKBN reporter Joe Gorman got to test some weapons Friday with the help of Youngstown police at the shooting range they share with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Gorman, who has covered crime in Youngstown for more than 20 years, fired a semiautomatic handgun, an AR-15 and a shotgun.

He took up a longstanding invitation from Detective Sgt. David Sweeney to visit the range.

This was arranged so he could get a better idea of what the weapons can do.

Gorman said he has a newfound appreciation for what weapons can do and how they can impact different police investigations.