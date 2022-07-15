ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google Street View's Time Travel Function Lets You Browse a Location's History Going Back Decades

By Michele Debczak
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Google Street View is the closest humans can get to instant transportation. With the click of a mouse, users can hop from the mountains of the Swiss Alps to the halls of the Guggenheim Museum in the span of a few seconds. The online tool is also the closest thing we...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Street View#New York City#Times Square#Swiss#The Guggenheim Museum#Google Maps#West 43rd Street
Mental_Floss

Amazon's New Stamp Game Can Help You Earn Store Credit Ahead of Prime Day

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. For bargain hunters, there are several annual savings events to look forward to, but one of the most highly anticipated has to be Amazon Prime Day. The online retailer’s 48-hour mega sale is set to kick off this year on Tuesday, July 12 and will last through Wednesday, July 13. Naturally, Prime members can expect to find deep discounts on all kinds of top-rated items, but what if there was a way to save even more just by doing a few simple things that you probably already enjoy doing on the site?
SHOPPING
Mental_Floss

These Kasa Smart Products Make Setting Up A Smart Home Even Easier, And Now They're On Sale

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Smart technology offers a number of benefits, especially around the house. Whether you're looking to offload annoying chores like vacuuming or just make it easier to turn all the patio lights on when you're outside, the best smart home gadgets deliver convenience and versatility, usually in one in easy-to-use product. As brands go, Kasa Smart is well-known among tech lovers, and ahead of Prime Day 2022, you can save big on their most popular smart light bulbs, outlets, switches, and more when you shop on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
The Guardian

Pushing Buttons: animal games that let the fur fly

Welcome back to Pushing Buttons, folks! Readers in Britain, I hope neither you nor your games consoles are melting in the heat. But at least you’re not covered in fur. Speaking of animals, I reviewed the cyberpunk cat game Stray this week, and it’s turned out to be much more than the shallow meme generator one might have expected based on its name. Like the 2019 comedy hit Untitled Goose Game, what elevates it is how completely you inhabit the spirit of the animal you control. In Stray, you’re a wild ginger cat: you scratch things you shouldn’t, you push things from high shelves, you find cosy places to curl up and purr, you endear yourself to the robotic denizens of an underground city. In Untitled Goose Game, you honk, chase and cause chaos, because you are horrible and you delight in your horrible gooseness. Fully committing to the role is fun in itself.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
Mental_Floss

Planning a Camping Trip? These Outdoor Sleeping Pads Are Over 50 Percent Off on Amazon

It's peak camping season right now, but you don't have to be a wilderness expert to relish a weekend spent in the great outdoors. A little planning—and the right gear—can make a huge difference. If you enjoy being out in nature but wince at the thought of all the aches and pains you'll likely have after sleeping on the hard ground, this Amazon deal on the site's overall bestselling sleeping mat could be right up your alley.
SHOPPING
Mental_Floss

These 8 Shopping Hacks Will Help You Score The Best Deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially kicks off on Tuesday, July 12 and runs through Wednesday, July 13. This massive two-day event, which started in 2015 to mark the retailer's 20th anniversary, is a chance for bargain hunters to save on thousands of products for a limited time, including everything from electronics to kitchen gadgets, apparel, and more.
SHOPPING
Mental_Floss

The Best Prime Day Tech Deals on Wireless Headphones, Laptops, and Smart Gadgets

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Amazon Prime Day is still underway, but this two-day event isn't just an opportunity to shop for kitchen gadgets or trendy items under $30: It's also an excellent time to snag top-rated tech gadgets like smart TVs, noise-canceling headphones, and other nifty devices for significantly less than what you'd ordinarily pay. In some cases, you can even get these products for their lowest prices of the year (so far).
ELECTRONICS
Mental_Floss

10 Modern Inventions Modeled After Nature

Humans frequently adapt technology found in nature to create our own inventions—a concept called biomimicry. After all, sometimes the best tech is right in front of us, thanks to millions of years of evolution. Here are 10 modern inventions humans modeled after plants and animals. 1. VELCRO. Created in...
ENGINEERING
Mental_Floss

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on Movies, Video Games, LEGO Sets, and More

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Amazon Prime Day is here, which for many shoppers is kind of like Christmas in July. Whether you want to get an early start crossing off names on this year's holiday list or are just looking to treat yourself to some budget-friendly finds, you can scoop up some of the bestselling movie, TV, and video game titles—plus popular LEGO sets, card games, and Funko Pop! toys—for as much as half-off.
SHOPPING
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy