Hastings man arrested after crashing stolen car into swamp

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Late Thursday night, a Boston Township resident received an alert from his security camera that informed him that a vehicle was parked behind his home.

The homeowner was at work and contacted Ionia County Central Dispatch. An Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded and discovered a black Dodge Durango fleeing from the rear of the residence.

The deputy gave chase, but lost view of the vehicle. The vehicle was later discovered unoccupied and crashed into a swamp.

The vehicle was stolen out of Battle Creek and had stolen property inside. A firearm was also located at the crash scene.

The Sheriff’s Office deployed its K-9 unit which was able to track an address in Campbell Township three miles from the crash scene where the suspect was found hiding under a truck.

Hastings man Michael David Hancock, 45, was identified as the suspect. He was charged with 14 criminal offenses, including home invasion and breaking and entering, among others.