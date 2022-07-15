ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

Anonymous Tip Yields Felony Arrest, Methamphetamine and Stolen Stripped Cars

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CANEY, TX -- One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Joe Notfromhere
3d ago

I give alot of props to Montgomery County law enforcement they take care of business.

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items. After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, TX. which involved nine travel trailers at the location. Friday morning, bright and early, Pct. 4 Deputies served the warrant. During the warrant service, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles. Deputies arrested Amy Michelle McCutchen at the location, she was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search, a small blue car pulled up and then fled the scene. Deputies were able to stop it. Michael Eugene Smith was arrested. He is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. During the investigation, it was learned that he was in possession of narcotics at his home on M T Blvd. in New Caney. A search warrant was secured and Friday night deputies moved in on that location. At his home, they recovered 1,262 grams of meth(1.25 kilos), two semi-automatic handguns one of which was stolen from Pasadena, and 14 ounces of marijuana. As deputies were on the MT Blvd scene a man with a bicycle walked right through the yard the deputies were in. He said he was taking a shortcut through the woods to FM 1485. After running his name they discovered Pablo L. Guevara, 62, of 710 Brenda in Houston was wanted in Harris County. In September of 2020, he was accused of sexual assault on a teen and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
New Caney, TX
Crime & Safety
City
New Caney, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
#Methamphetamine#Vehicles#Drugs#Tx#Community Policing#Informa
