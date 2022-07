The Newnan City Council has voted in favor of a rezoning that would allow for a microbrewery on Savannah Street. The council unanimously approved a rezoning of around 0.741 acres of land at the location from ILT, or Light Industrial, to CBD, or Central Business District, for the microbrewery. The facility, in the old Goza Motor Company building, is currently being used by Knox Furniture.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO