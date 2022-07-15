ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OK

Delaware County man pleads guilty to sexually abusing three boys

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains description of child sexual abuse.

A Delaware County man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for sexually abusing three boys, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Jeffery Carl Cunningham, 45, of Eucha, Okla., pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 on tribal lands.

According to court records, Cunningham admitted to sexually abusing a nine-year-old boy during an outing at a creek in Delaware County. In 2011, Cunningham also woke up a 10-year-old boy who had been asleep in his home when he began sexually abusing the child.

Additionally, sometime between Jan. 1, 1997 and Dec. 3, 1999, Cunningham woke a third child under the age of 12 by sexually abusing him. The child had also been staying in Cunningham’s home at the time of the abuse.

The FBI and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

