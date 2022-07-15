ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. rated healthiest state for second year in a row

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts once again tops the nation in an annual study intended to give an overview of the country’s health and well-being. The Sharecare Community Well-Being Index surveyed people about their purpose, their physical, social, financial, and community well-being, and combined that data with information about economic security, home values and public...

NECN

Incubation Period For COVID: How Long Should You Quarantine With Virus?

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across Greater Boston, there may be lingering questions over the quarantine period and how long patients are contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five Massachusetts counties are now rated at "medium" community level for COVID, including Suffolk, which includes Boston. A handful of other counties across New England are also considered medium risk.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Negotiators file $52.7 billion annual Massachusetts budget accord

JULY 17, 2022……Top House and Senate Democrats early Sunday evening filed a compromise $52.7 billion annual budget that is expected to win approvals in both branches on Monday. The six-member conference committee’s accord (H 5050) arrived in the House clerk’s office at 6:50 p.m., 17 days into the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts tax relief: Senate unveils changes to estate tax, plus child care credit and rental deduction cap, among other cuts

With the clock ticking down to July 31, the Massachusetts Senate will tackle a roughly $4 billion economic development bill, featuring a tax relief package that would take effect quicker than the House’s proposal as Bay Staters grapple with skyrocketing inflation and housing costs, among other financial strains. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts officials recommend water conservation as drought across the state continues

BOSTON — With 90 percent of Massachusetts experiencing drought conditions, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 2-Signficant Drought in the Northeast, Southeast, Connecticut River Valley, and Central Regions of the state. Additionally, the Islands Region will remain at Level 1-Mild Drought along with the Western Region, which was elevated from Normal conditions last month. At this time, the Cape Cod Region will remain at Level 0-Normal conditions. As outlined in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, a Level 2-Significant Drought warrants the convening of an inter-agency Mission Group, which has already been convened, to more closely coordinate on drought assessments, impacts and response within the government. A Level 1-Mild Drought warrants detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, and technical outreach and assistance to the affected municipalities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

The Best Ice Cream in Massachusetts Awarded to Hidden Gem on Cape Cod

Yelp has crowned the best ice cream parlors in every state and province, and the best spot in Massachusetts is right in our backyard. Based on certain Yelp criteria, Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee has been awarded the best ice cream in Massachusetts, giving you just another reason to take that family trip to the Cape this summer.
MASHPEE, MA
Boston

How clean are the Charles, Neponset, and Mystic Rivers?

A new government report dished out grades for most of the waterways in greater Boston. Is that river next to my house actually as clean as it looks? Is the creek running through my hometown safe for my child to wade in on a hot July day? As residents of the greater Boston area get outside this summer, questions like this may be on the minds of many looking for a respite from the heat. A wide-ranging new report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency looks to provide some answers.
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire faces new lawsuit over school funding

(The Center Square) – A group of New Hampshire taxpayers is suing the state over its school funding formula, claiming it has created inequities by forcing some communities to increase local property taxes to supplement the lack of state funding. The lawsuit, filed in Grafton County Superior Court by...
EDUCATION
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts is “Bear Country”! Do you know what to do if you encounter one?

Black bears are found throughout much of state. Learn what to do if you see a bear and take steps around your home to prevent problems with black bears. With the increasing number of black bears found in many areas of Massachusetts, it is important for all residents to know how to prevent problems. While people living in western Massachusetts have been coexisting with bears for years, others in the eastern part of the state may be surprised to learn that black bears likely live nearby as well. In the mid-1970s, the Massachusetts black bear population was estimated at under 100 individuals, and today the population is estimated to be over 4,500.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

