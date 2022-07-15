Ocala man arrested after found sleeping on bench at travel center in Wildwood

A Villager will lose his driver’s license in connection with a golf cart drunk driving arrest which occurred after drinking beer at Sonny’s BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. Roger Edmond Gagne, 72, who lives at 811 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for one year, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, although he can “buy out” at the rate of $10 per hour. As part of his probation, he has been ordered not to possess or consume alcohol and he must seek an alcohol evaluation and follow recommendations for treatment.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO