Panasonic picks Kansas for Tesla EV battery plant, state puts investment at $4 bln

Vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock has collapsed (-61%) in 2022. The Company's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid has launched in Europe and awaits CDC approval for launch the U.S. The U.S. FDA approval was granted on July 13th making it the fourth COVID-19 vaccine approved in the U.S., but still needs the CDC approval to begin marketing. The Company had its first profitable quarter in its history in fiscal Q1 2022. The market adage goes, "Buy the rumor and Sell the news" applies here. The COVID-19 pandemic skyrocketed Novavax stock from a low of $6.26 in February 2020 to a nosebleed high of $331.68 in February 2021. While most of the U.S. COVID vaccinations have been supplied through Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), there is optimism for Nuvaxovid applications for people unable to tolerate mRNA technology.

INDUSTRY ・ 44 MINUTES AGO