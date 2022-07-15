ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Panasonic picks Kansas for Tesla EV battery plant, state puts investment at $4 bln

By Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Energy Co, a major Tesla Inc supplier, said on Wednesday it had selected Kansas as the site for a new battery plant that state officials said would create up to 4,000 jobs with investment of up to $4 billion. The move comes as...

Reuters

Oil prices rise on tight supply worries, soft dollar supports

July 19 (Reuters) - Oil rose slightly on Tuesday, paring earlier losses and after soaring by more than $5 barrel in the previous session, amid concerns about tight supply. Brent crude futures for September settlement gained 17 cents to $106.51 a barrel by 0645 GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.
TRAFFIC
Crypto SWOT: Nearly All Industrial Scale Bitcoin Miners In Texas Have Shut Off Their Machines

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Neoteric NTRC, rising 1278%. Bitcoin settled into a holding pattern on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation figures that could inject fresh volatility. The largest cryptocurrency held at about $19,500 in Asian trading, little changed on the day but nursing a drop of 11% since the end of last week. Global markets were also becalmed as investors took a deep collective breath in the countdown to the inflation data writes Bloomberg.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Formula E betting big on its own future ahead of London E-Prix and a ‘masterpiece’ of new technology

High-pitched screams of tyres from otherwise near-silent cars, flashing lights in ‘attack mode’, fans voting for which driver gets to go faster and a day where the leader crashed out, couldn’t complete the race and yet still ended up winning: this is motor racing, but perhaps not quite as you know it. Probably not for much longer, though.How Formula E came to be and the earliest conversations which led to its conception have become the stuff of legend in these circles; a meal in a restaurant, notes on a napkin and soon enough, a tender accepted to become the promotors.One...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Authorities in south China apologize over COVID-19 break-ins

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southern China have apologized for breaking into the homes of people who had been taken to a quarantine hotel in the latest example of heavy-handed virus-prevention measures that have sparked a rare public backlash. State media said that 84 homes in an apartment complex in Guangzhou city’s Liwan district had been opened in an effort to find any “close contacts” hiding inside and to disinfect the premises. The doors were later sealed and new locks installed, the Global Times newspaper reported. The Liwan district government apologized Monday for such “oversimplified and violent” behavior, the paper said. An investigation has been launched and “relevant people” will be severely punished, it said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Marketmind: Hiring warnings -- premature?

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. Much of the inflationary heat across the developed world has been generated by labour shortages. But of late, a raft of U.S. corporations -- Meta (META.O), Tesla (TSLA.O), Apple and Goldman Sachs among them -- have warned they will slow hiring.
BUSINESS
Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros

AMSTERDAM, July 18 (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank (DNB) on Monday said it had fined Binance, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, 3.3 million euros ($3.35 million) for offering services in the Netherlands without being registered in the country. The fine was issued against Binance Holdings Ltd. in April...
ECONOMY
Russia bans crypto payments for goods and services

(Kitco News) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law amending the existing ban on crypto payments by adding more tokens to the list. The new amendment bans using any security tokens, utility tokens, and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as a form of payment for goods and services within Russia. The previous...
MARKETS
Gold is in a Macro Bearish Correction/Trend, but Holding Exhaustion Below 7/18/22

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. These are ONHOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about before being put on hold and short covering off the low all the way up to almost take out the highs and rolling over again, being taken off hold.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?

Vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock has collapsed (-61%) in 2022. The Company's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid has launched in Europe and awaits CDC approval for launch the U.S. The U.S. FDA approval was granted on July 13th making it the fourth COVID-19 vaccine approved in the U.S., but still needs the CDC approval to begin marketing. The Company had its first profitable quarter in its history in fiscal Q1 2022. The market adage goes, "Buy the rumor and Sell the news" applies here. The COVID-19 pandemic skyrocketed Novavax stock from a low of $6.26 in February 2020 to a nosebleed high of $331.68 in February 2021. While most of the U.S. COVID vaccinations have been supplied through Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), there is optimism for Nuvaxovid applications for people unable to tolerate mRNA technology.
