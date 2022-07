Install Sidequest on your Quest 2 and sign in to it. While the Meta Quest 2 (previously called the Oculus Quest 2) is home to many of the best VR games, its curated store of titles is just the tip of the iceberg of what players can do in VR. If you want to experience some of the zanier and creative fan-made and indie projects out there, you’ll need to know how to sideload apps onto the Quest 2. Thankfully, our guide is here to help.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO