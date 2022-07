Guests: Brenda Wright, programs manager, Juneau Audubon Society. Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society keeps an eye out for the subtle changes in the world of birds. Recently she was delighted to spot Tennessee Warblers, which are not seen in these parts very often — while another visiting species, the red winged-blackbird, have become permanent residents. Wright shares her observations from recent outings.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO