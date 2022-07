SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - It's not every day you see a man drag an alligator by the tail through a park... but it happened in Georgia. And it was all caught on camera. Marquell White dragged a 7-foot-long gator by the tail in Bowles Ford Park in Savannah. "My...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO