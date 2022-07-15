Alert: District attorney’s office: Suspect arrested in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A customer and an employee of a Walmart were shot and injured along with three young men who authorities said were involved in an altercation inside the store Sunday, police said. The Seattle Times reported police received calls about shots being fired inside the...
BAY CITY, Mich., (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving two pipe bombs outside cellphone stores n Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, federal prosecutors announced. John Douglas Allen of Whittemore entered the plea in federal court in Bay City. He faces up to 20...
OSCEOLA COUNTY — When Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin received a call from the emergency management director of Osceola County, he was in his car within minutes to help find a missing child. "We went over there and tried to help the best we could," Martin said. "Fortunately we...
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and its conservation officers work to protect the resources, residents and visitors of Michigan. While conservation officers were initially tasked with enforcing fishing and game regulations, over the years officer responsibilities have been expanded to include the protection of all natural resources and the environment, as well as the health and safety of the public.
ARCADIA — One of Manistee County's premier summer events will return July 22-24 when the Arcadia Lions Club hosts the 41st annual Arcadia Daze celebration. Arcadia Lions president Roger Brown said this family oriented event offers something for people of all ages. He added that people with ties to Arcadia look forward to this annual celebration.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. A Lunchtime Concert featuring Cool Lemon Jazz is set for 12-1:30 p.m. at Dow Gardens. Bring...
Comments / 0