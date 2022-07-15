ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a food expert – what you should eat during the heatwave to keep cool and the go-to beverage which is big no-no

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
 3 days ago
WITH temperatures set to soar in the coming days, loads of us are wondering what the best things to eat and drink to keep cool are.

Ditching the hearty home-cooked meals that take hours to cook over a hot oven seems obvious, but what should you eat instead?

Some foods are better than other at keeping you cool Credit: Alamy

Of course, the most important thing to do is drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

The Eat Well Guide shared that we should all be guzzling down six to eight glasses of liquids a day, including juices, tea and coffee.

But during a heatwave you might want to ditch the coffee and juice due to the high amount of sugar that can make you lose vital fluids.

That said, hot drinks are generally better in high temperatures because they help regulate your core temperate, keeping you cooler in the long run than an icy beverage would.

The best foods to eat include things like cucumbers, melon and celery since they all have a high water content.

According to Hello, leafy greens are also great to eat for the same reason, they explained: "Dark leafy greens are composed of 80 – 95 percent water, which makes them very easy to digest.

"This means they go through the digestive system quickly, giving a cooling sensation in the body."

And whilst you might think of soup as a meal that's perfect on a cold day, it's actually the perfect thing to eat right now.

Again, this is because of the amount of fluid it contains - but we wouldn't blame you if you opted for a ready-made option rather than standing over the sweaty stove to make your own.

Spicy food is also perfect for hot days.

The thought of eating a hot curry might be the last thing you want to do when it's hot enough to fry an egg outside, but it'll actually help you cool down.

The spicier the meal the better, this is because the hotter the dish is the more likely you are to sweat, which will cool you down.

Ditch the coffee if you don't want to overheat Credit: Alamy
Watermelon is the perfect heatwave friendly snack Credit: Alamy

