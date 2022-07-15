ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man reports mini-excavator he bought for $9K was repossessed as an unreturned rental

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago
A man reported to HCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson that he’d purchased a mini-excavator for $9,000 that he found on Facebook which was later repossessed and determined to be a rental that was never returned.

The victim, who resides on Grigsby School Road, stated that he hired a shipper to pay for and retrieve a Kubota Mini-Excavator from a seller in Lithonia, Ga.

The equipment was delivered on May 13, but the victim reported that on July 7 he discovered the excavator had been repossessed by Volunteer Recovery of Rutledge.

The victim learned from Volunteer Recovery that the excavator was rental equipment that had not been returned. The seller’s first name on name on the bill of sale was not legible, but the last name was Clark who is a black male who resides on Martin Luther King Drive in Lithonia, Ga.

The victim provided text messages and a generic bill of sale to Deputy Johnson.

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
