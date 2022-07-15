Christmas in July at the Panama City Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local Ukrainian is donating money from her business to people in Ukraine. “It’s scary,” Terra Bella Soaps and Such business owner Yaroslava Snitsar said. “It’s heartbreaking, so I’m trying to help as much as I can. Those people who need funerals, those people who need to pay medical bills, and just to repair the city that used to be so beautiful, and just to help wherever I can.”

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO