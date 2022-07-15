ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Christmas in July at the Panama City Farmer’s Market

By Alex Joyce
WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to its 2nd Annual Christmas in July event. This is an opportunity for you to get your Christmas gifts a little early this year. “For us...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Local church destroyed by Hurricane Michael reopens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church has been open since 1908. On Sunday, they began worship in a new permanent sanctuary. Antonio Bellamy II has been attending the church for the last 10 years. He was one of the many to attend Sunday’s grand reopening. “My dad, he brought us here […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Big Milestone at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cardiac team at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay hospital in Panama City completed its 200th transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, procedure. Dr. Amir Haghighat, an interventional cardiologist with the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Drowning reported in Gulf near Front Beach Road

4 p.m. Update: This story has been updated with new information. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 52-year-old man died Monday afternoon in an apparent drowning in the Gulf of Mexico near Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the 10900 block of Front Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
Panama City, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Panama City, FL
WKRG News 5

Bone-shaped dog wash station uncovered at city park

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents took action into their own hands Sunday to clean around the dog-washing station at Liza Jackson Park in Fort Walton Beach. Janet Marcus said the area of the water-front park is neglected. The weeds and standing water started growing algae around the washing station. “The last time I […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

First 2 Aid EMS shuts down Bay County services

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What’s said to be the number one emergency medical service in the state has suddenly shut down its Bay County services. “First 2 Aid was a non-emergency transport company that was operating in the county for a number of years,” Bay County PIO Valerie Sale said.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Ukrainian business owner is driven to help Ukrainians back home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local Ukrainian is donating money from her business to people in Ukraine. “It’s scary,” Terra Bella Soaps and Such business owner Yaroslava Snitsar said. “It’s heartbreaking, so I’m trying to help as much as I can. Those people who need funerals, those people who need to pay medical bills, and just to repair the city that used to be so beautiful, and just to help wherever I can.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Christmas In July#Toys#Localevent#Local Life#The Panama City Farmer
WJHG-TV

U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you noticed an unusual amount of U-Hauls following each other out of Panama City Beach earlier this week, you weren’t imagining things. Newschannel 7 is told private contractors are being hired to haul out the U-Hauls in our area. But why do we have...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Jackson County church holds security training for the congregation

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States has already seen more than 300 mass shootings this year. Local organizations, like Rivertown Community Church are taking notice. On Saturday the Marianna church held a church safety and security training for its congregation. “We start talking about how to look for body language,” Trinity Security Allies Executive […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

The Blake hosts carnival for local seniors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Grab your popcorn and cotton candy. The carnival came to town today for local seniors and community members at a local personal care home. The Blake at Panama City Beach hosts anywhere from six to ten events per day for residents, but the staff told us Friday was extra special.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Chrome rehab facility for men coming to Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chrome Ministries is a Louisiana-based program that helps men recover from drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness, depression and abuse. They use a three-step process, rescue, recovery and re-engagement into the community. Chrome CEO David Bottner said they teach men how to be who God created them to be. “Chrome is a […]
MARIANNA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WJHG-TV

$4 million in funding for future Holmes County projects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County is set to have funding for three future projects during the 2022 legislative season. According to the Commission, Senator George Gainer and Representative Brad Drake secured $4 million for projects that will fund the purchase of the Holmes County Agriculture Center building, a new Agriculture Center Office and Extension Facility, and additional funding towards a joint public safety facility for the Holmes County Sheriff and emergency management.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman and juvenile injured after home invasion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and battery that left a local woman and child injured. Deputies say they responded to a call on Chestnut Way in Panama City around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the incident report, a woman says she woke to find an intruder in her home. The woman told deputies she thinks they came through the front door, as she didn’t remember locking it.
PANAMA CITY, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? There are several events coming up in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Here Comes the Sun exhibit. The summer show at the Joe...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Georgia trio charged with theft at Ulta store

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a combined effort with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and their K-9 teams, officials were able to catch three suspects involved in the theft of a Destin cosmetics store. According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, a tractor and seed spreader were reported stolen to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said they were given a video description of the suspect, 63-year-old William Alan Smith of Marianna, along with a description of the stolen equipment, a John Deere tractor, and a seed spreader. FHP reports that after waiting several hours, they were given permission to check out a property associated with Smith. On the property, they found the stolen seed spreader but could not find the tractor.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

A new designer shoe store opens in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City continues to rebuild after Hurricane Michael, but it’s also welcoming new businesses. A designer shoe store called ‘Awoken Kicks’ opened on 11th street last month. Owner Trevor Byron first began selling shoes when he was a middle schooler at Bay Haven Charter Academy.  Throughout high school, he […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bowling leagues coming back to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael destroyed the only bowling alley in Panama City in 2018, it also dispersed all of the local bowling leagues. Now, after almost four years, the iconic Bowl-A-Rama is open again. “It’s nice to have something in town for us kids to kind of do,” recreational bowler Garrison […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy