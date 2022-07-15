Jackson & Josephine Counties increase to high wildfire danger beginning July 18
By KTVL Staff
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES — The fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District will increase to “high” (yellow) and the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) will increase to Level 2 (two) on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 12:01...
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday due to extreme fire weather for parts of northeastern Siskiyou, Modoc and eastern Lassen counties, and for parts of southern Oregon. Winds and strong wind gusts, coupled with hot weather and extremely dry brush...
GOLD BEACH, Ore. -- The Oregon State Marine Board will have a field trip during its next meeting before acting on a budget and a boat noise rule. The Board (OSMB) will hold its quarterly meeting next week in Gold Beach, where its members and staff will get jet boat training during the first day of their two-day meeting.
Jackson County, Ore. — The Jackson County Stockmen’s Association hosted its 8th annual Ranch Rodeo at the Isola Arena. “It’s a fun day and everyone comes to one spot and we get to all see each other and catch up because other than branding season you don’t actually get everyone to one spot," said Casey Awbrey, Round Lake Ranch. "So, it’s nice to see everybody and catch up with each other."
SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Three people are dead and others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday on Highway 97 near milepost 230, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says a Suburban was traveling south on Highway 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly slowed down. The driver of the Suburban, 58-year-old Andrew Castiricone from San Carlos, California, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by 43-year-old Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky from San Mateo hit the vehicle behind it. This was a Subaru, driven by 34-year-old Kevin Richard Smith from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by 63-year-old Robert Brian Anderson from Chico sustained damage from the crash debris.
CAVE JUNCTION — A 38-year-old man died following injuries he sustained after hitting a power pole in Cave Junction on the afternoon of July 16. Around 12:55 pm, a deputy from the Josephine County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the James Scott Mattox vehicle near the 5500 block of Rockydale Road in Cave Junction.
Will Shine, Executive Chef at Tap and Vine, puts together Cherries Jubilee that will be one of the featured dishes for the Grand Tasting and Ultimate Vintner Dinners. Since its inception in 2015, Oregon Wine Experience (OWE) has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting Children’s Miracle Network and other health care programs funded by Asante Foundation. Asante is a local, community-owned and governed not-for-profit organization with nearly 6,000 employees who provide medical care to nearly 600,000 people in a nine-county area of Southern Oregon and Northern California. The multi-day wine and culinary event celebrates the very best of Oregon and will take place August 17-21, 2022. For more information visit: theoregonwineexperience.com.
Although word of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters gave rise to concern, the second annual Klamath Pride event this past weekend was celebrated successfully and peacefully. During the sunny Saturday afternoon, it was estimated that more than 500 people gathered in Veterans’ Memorial Park, colorfully dressed, cheering and chanting “Klamath Love!”
Mt. Shasta, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance regarding a possible missing and endangered female, Ashleigh Raeann Starr. "Starr was last seen in the Mount Shasta area of Siskiyou County, near Gumboot Lake," SCSO states. "She was last seen with her boyfriend, who has been accounted for and is also looking for her. There is no associated vehicle listed with Starr, and it is unknown at this time of any possible destinations. Please help her family locate her."
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Wilderville area. Jayme Murphy, age 33, was last seen Thursday at her home in the 100 block of Redland Drive. She is a white woman who is 5′2 and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Cave Junction. Ore. — At approximately 12:57 p.m. on Saturday, several agencies responded to the 2000 block of Rockydale Rd. in Cave Junction for a single vehicle fatality crash. Illinois Valley Fire District, AMR, Josephine County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Forestry, and Jerry’s Tow and...
ILLINOIS VALLEY, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the 2000 block of Rockydale, according to the Illinois Valley Fire District. Multiple agencies responded to the single-vehicle crash that took place at 12:57 p.m. on Saturday. There will be no pictures posted and...
Due to a water main break in the City of Glendale, the drinking water service was temporarily shut off to all users on the public water system. Public Works Lead Marcus Brenden of the City of Glendale said because water pressure was dropped below twenty PSI, the city is on a boil water notice. Residents should not drink the water until further notice. Brenden said bottled water will be made available to the affected users on the public system.
SOUTHERN OREGON — As 4H students in Jackson County prepare to say goodbye to their livestock after raising and training them for the past several months, one Rogue River 10-year-old is hoping to find a private buyer since his pig did not meet the weight qualification. Zachary Beard, a...
The BioSkin retail store is the store for all you athletic injury needs and supplies. It’s located at 135 W. Main St. Medford. Call 541-203-9231. They are open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and Saturday 11-2; Closed on Sunday. Whether you are a long-distance runner...
RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female found in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Identification and next of kin notification are pending. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
WILDERVILLE — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 33-year-old woman. Jayme Murphy was last seen on Thursday, July 14 at her residence in the 100 block of Redland Dr in the Wilderville area. Murphy is described as:. Race: Caucasian. Height:...
CENTRAL POINT — Roadway workers and flaggers with the Jackson County Roads and Parks department have recently noticed an uptick in aggressive driving behavior. After two recent incidents, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office has made arrests in which the offending parties are facing multiple charges. “Nobody is a fan...
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two burglary suspects who stole multiple items in the Mount Shasta area. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says that they were able to catch the two people on camera before they burglarized a storage locker. If...
The driver suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle log truck wreck Thursday morning. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just after 7:00 a.m. the loaded vehicle was headed northeast in the 1600 block of Del Rio Road when the driver drifted off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side. The wrecked log truck caused damage to utility boxes, a power meter and a fence.
