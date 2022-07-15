Jackson & Josephine Counties increase to high wildfire danger beginning July 18

Mt. Shasta, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance regarding a possible missing and endangered female, Ashleigh Raeann Starr. "Starr was last seen in the Mount Shasta area of Siskiyou County, near Gumboot Lake," SCSO states. "She was last seen with her boyfriend, who has been accounted for and is also looking for her. There is no associated vehicle listed with Starr, and it is unknown at this time of any possible destinations. Please help her family locate her."

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO