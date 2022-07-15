ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New U.S. citizens sworn in at Memphis library for first time since start of pandemic

 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 150 people can now call themselves U.S. citizens after their naturalization ceremony Friday in Shelby County. The Benjamin Hooks Central Library hosted two ceremonies, the first to happen since the start...

WREG

Two stamps required to mail Shelby County’s absentee ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis voter is afraid her vote might not be counted after she says the election commission did not notify the public sooner about the additional postage needed for a very long ballot. As early voting in Shelby County enters its first full week, many are making their way to polling precincts, but […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 12-18

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Commissioners to take action against County Clerk Wanda Halbert due to tag ‘crisis’

UPDATE: The Shelby County Commission on Monday afternoon delayed a scheduled “no confidence” vote against County Clerk Wanda Halbert until Aug. 8. MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Shelby County Commissioners plan to take a ‘no confidence’ vote against Wanda Halbert Monday after the ongoing license plate ‘crisis.’ Sponsored by commissioners Brandon Morrison and Mark Billingsley, the resolution may […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MDOT projects continue in northwest Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this spring and early summer,” said D2 District Engineer Mitch Turner. “The weather has been cooperative so far and we anticipate this progress to continue through the summer months.”
TATE COUNTY, MS
WREG

What to know about early voting in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting is officially underway in Shelby County. On the first day of early voting across Shelby County, there are big decisions on the biggest ballot in eight years. At the 26 early voting sites across the county, voters such as Bernard Johnson are making their choices on the longest ballot in […]
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | When schools open, look for more chaos and confusion than usual thanks to vouchers | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In just over three weeks, classes will resume in the Memphis-Shelby County School District as well as other local municipal districts. That means several hectic days which always happen at the start of classes. But now a new ball of confusion is being added with the start of the state’s private school voucher program that has been on hold for more than two years.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bigger utiliy bills are hitting mailboxes across Shelby County and wallets too. Some MLGW customers say soaring electric bills are leaving some people struggling to pay. “Being on retirement or Social Security only, it really affects some of the activities a retired person should be able...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Whitehaven clerk’s office back open after A/C issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office in Whitehaven is back open. The Elvis Presley Boulevard location has been closed for more than a week due to issues with air conditioning in the building. County Clerk Wanda Walbert says the air conditioning issue has been resolved and...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She Vanished

22-year-old Ricarda Tillman-Lockett was born on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. She spent her childhood in Sioux City, South Dakota, and moved to Memphis, Tennessee after she turned eighteen. Her mother describes Ricarda as "the life of the party," Uncovered reports. She is described as a loving and fun individual who could always make everyone laugh. Ricarda met and married Lou Lockett, and the couple had a son, Donell. In January 2007, Ricarda and Lou were involved in a domestic violence situation, and the police went to their house. Ricarda told the officers that Lou shoved and choked her, Action News 5 reports. Ricarda and their 11-month-old son moved out of the home and went to stay at a domestic violence shelter for abused women.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Geese removed from Cordova community, residents concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Some people in Cordova are fearing the worst after dozens upon dozens of Canadian geese were removed from their community. Millie Tyler spent time with a beloved goose named Baby and the dozens of other geese and goslings along a lake in the Riverwood subdivision where she lives. “These were very intelligent animals. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Potential mass shooter cites mental health issues in not guilty plea

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The man who told Memphis police he wanted to shoot “as many people as he could just like on TV” appeared in court on Monday morning. Elijah Hyman was in court facing thirty counts of attempted murder and other charges after he admitted he was planning to shoot concert-goers as they left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
