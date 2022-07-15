ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where every Pac-12 team is projected to finish among all 131 teams

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 3 days ago

The Pac-12 schools are scattered throughout the rankings with some near the top and others near the bottom

This upcoming 2022 season will be one the last seasons of college football as we know it after all the conference realignment moments begin to start happening.

Whether the Pac-12 is even in existence in a couple years is unknown, but what we do know is that the conference will have one of its most competitive seasons in recent memory with the revamped USC program coming to play, Oregon looking to take the next step, and Utah being viewed as one of the best teams in the country.

Athlon Sports released their rankings of all 131 teams in the country and where they project teams to finish after the national championship in January. Let's take a look at where each Pac-12 school is expected to finish.

92. Colorado

92. Colorado

79. Arizona State

79. Arizona State

78. Arizona

78. Arizona

67. Stanford

67. Stanford

64. Cal

59. Washington State

59. Washington State

52. Washington

52. Washington

46. Oregon State

46. Oregon State

39. UCLA

39. UCLA

10. Oregon

10. Oregon

9. USC

9. USC

8. Utah

8. Utah

IN THIS ARTICLE
