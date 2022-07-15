ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, VT

Breakfast on the Farm event sold out Saturday

By Kiana Burks
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - After two years of going virtual, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm is back in-person. The event is sold out for the first time ever with more than 2,000 guests expected at the...

www.wcax.com

Summer programs for kids watch the weather for activity plans
Rhino Foods holds job fair
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returns with on-farm event

Educational event aims to raise awareness of dairy practices, community contributions and family life. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returned today after two years of limited activity, welcoming the public to Gosliga Farm in Addison, Vermont. Saturday’s event was the first physical gathering for the annual event since 2019, with nearly 2,000 visitors enjoying a local Vermont breakfast and then a self-guided tour of the dairy farm located in the Champlain Valley. Since 2014, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm has worked to connect the public with hard-working dairy farming families like the Gosligas – who produce wholesome dairy, care deeply for their cows, and work to protect, maintain and improve the working-landscapes of Vermont.
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Farm Immersion Program hopes to grow new crop of farmers

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers around Vermont have been fighting for ways to stay afloat by adding products, running farm stands and now, opening summer camps. The “Vermont Farm Immersion Program” is for adults who want to learn more about running a farm, or just how to grow food in their own backyard.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

What it takes to swim across a lake

What it takes to swim across a lake
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Historic Wells River school gutted by fire

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire ripped through an old schoolhouse in Wells River Monday that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It comes as a blow to community members who grew up in the building. Crews from Vermont and New Hampshire responded to the historic...
WELLS, VT
WCAX

3RD Annual Bolton Memorial Flotilla at the Community Sailing Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Community Sailing Center rocked the boat with its third annual Bolton Memorial Flotilla Concert, it was an afternoon and evening full of performances. This year’s lineup included the Ryan Montbleau Band, Jen Hartswick & Nick Cassarino, and the dance funk band Harsh Armadillo. WCAX...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

The Welcome Center welcomes its first resident

BERLIN, Vt. — The Welcome Center in Berlin opened its doors for its first resident Monday morning. The $5.5 million project was made possible by funding from Good Samaritan Haven in Barre and a $5 million grant from Vermont Housing and Conservation. Good Sam bought the Twin City Motel,...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Vt. to use millions in pandemic money on entrepreneurs and start-ups

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars will soon be available for Vermont entrepreneurs, as the state is set to make a big investment on start-ups. Governor Phil Scott says Vermont will receive $57.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to provide more access to capital for Vermont entrepreneurs and small business startups.
VERMONT STATE
Staffing shortages continue to slow mail delivery in the region
