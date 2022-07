Two Upstate New York men have been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for their roles in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. The Democrat & Chronicle reports Cody Mattice, 29, of Greece, and his friend James Mault, 30, of Brockport, were sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting police during the insurrection. They were among the first people who stormed the U.S. Capitol and pepper-sprayed officers, saying “Trump told us to because of the (election) fraud.”

