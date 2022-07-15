ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

3 men cleared in 1995 killing of NYC subway token clerk

By JENNIFER PELTZ
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twfpc_0ghH4Ahw00
Subway Token Booth Killing FILE — Transit workers dismantle the charred inner wall of a token booth at the Kingston Avenue and Fulton Street subway station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, Nov. 26, 1995, after attackers sprayed a flammable liquid into the token booth and lit it on fire, according to police. Prosecutors are disavowing the convictions of three men who spent decades in prison for one of the most horrifying crimes of New York's violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth. (AP Photo/Rosario Esposito, File) (ROSARIO ESPOSITO)

NEW YORK — (AP) — After decades in prison, three men were cleared Friday in one of the most horrifying crimes of New York’s violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth.

A judge dismissed the murder convictions of Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and Thomas Malik after prosecutors said the case was built on falsehood-filled confessions, shaky witness identifications and other flawed evidence.

The three confessed to and were convicted of murdering token seller Harry Kaufman in 1995. The case resounded from New York to Washington to Hollywood, after parallels were drawn between the deadly arson and a scene in the movie “Money Train,” which had been released days earlier.

Malik and Irons, both 45, left court free for the first time in over a quarter-century. Ellerbe, 44, was paroled in 2020.

“What happened to us can never be fixed,” Ellerbe told the court as he quietly described the ordeal of prison: “They break you, or they turn you into a monster.”

Malik, still absorbing what happened as he left court, said it was “definitely too little, too late, but everything takes time. I just was happy that I was able to stand strong.”

Irons said only that he felt “great.”

The men have long said they were coerced into falsely confessing in the case, which had a lead detective who later was repeatedly accused of forcing confessions and framing suspects. Prosecutors acknowledged that history on Friday but didn't delve into how the detectives obtained the confessions in Kaufman's case.

While there was at least one other potential suspect early in the investigation, it's unclear whether police or prosecutors plan to — or can — pursue any further investigation decades later.

Kaufman was attacked Nov. 26, 1995, while working an overnight shift on overtime to put away extra money for his son's future college tuition. The attackers first tried to rob him, then squirted gasoline through the tollbooth coin slot and ignited the fuel with matches while he pleaded, “Don’t light it!” authorities said at the time. The booth exploded, and the 50-year-old Kaufman ran from it in flames. The married father died two weeks later.

Police scoured for suspects and eventually came to question Irons, getting a confession that he was acting as a lookout. He implicated Malik and Ellerbe as the men who had torched the tollbooth.

In fact, Irons was home with his mother, around the corner from the subway station, when he heard the explosion and called 911 — a call that was never played for the jury at his trial, said his lawyer, David Shanies.

From their arrests on, the men maintained that they had been coerced into false confessions, with Malik saying that Detective Louis Scarcella had screamed at him and slammed his head into a locker. Scarcella testified that he cursed, pounded a table and was trying to scare the then-18-year-old Malik, but didn’t beat him.

Prosecutors said their review found that Scarcella and his partner fed important details about the crime scene to Irons and Malik while shrugging off inconsistencies in their confessions.

For instance, Irons said he had been able to see his supposed accomplices jump into a getaway car, although it was parked a block away and around a corner; Malik described the car differently from a witness; Ellerbe described four attackers and said he had sprayed gasoline on the outside of the tollbooth, when in fact it was poured in the coin slot.

“More than 25 years later, we do not have any confidence in the integrity of those convictions,” assistant District Attorney Lori Glachman told the court.

At the time, Scarcella was a star Brooklyn homicide detective in a city reeling from crime. Citywide, killings topped more than 2,200 at their 1990 peak; that compares to 488 last year and a low of 295 in 2018.

But after questions accumulated about Scarcella's tactics, the Brooklyn district attorney’s office began in 2013 to review scores of cases that he had worked.

Scarcella, who retired in 2000, has denied any wrongdoing. While more than a dozen convictions in his cases have been overturned, prosecutors have stood by scores of others.

The attack bore some resemblance to a scene in “Money Train,” an action movie released four days. Then-Senate Majority Leader and Republican presidential hopeful Bob Dole took to the Senate floor to call for a boycott of the movie.

Authorities gave mixed signals over the years about whether they believed the film had inspired the killing.

Brooklyn prosecutors' reexamination of old convictions is widely viewed as one of the most ambitious of its kind. In New York and around the country, such efforts have become more common over the last 15 years as DNA evidence, a growing body of research on false confessions, and other factors made some prosecutors feel compelled to become more open to investigating wrongful conviction claims.

“This is no longer about one or two bad apples," said Ronald Kuby, a lawyer for Ellerbe and Malik. “This is about a systemic rot.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1010WINS

Woman beaten, robbed in Lower Manhattan, 2 suspects sought by NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating and robbing a woman last week in Lower Manhattan, authorities said. According to officials, just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a 38-year-old woman was standing in front of 509 Broadway when the two suspects approached and asked for the time.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in Grand Army Plaza

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the murder of a man early Monday in Grand Army Plaza in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn. The 911 came in at about 2:30 a.m. for the incident. New York City Police Department officers found a 37-year-old man who was unconscious and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
NJ.com

Brooklyn teen is arrested in Bayonne with two loaded guns: police

A Brooklyn, New York teen police describe as a gang member was arrested and two loaded guns were recovered, authorities say. The 17-year-old was “acting in a suspicious manner” in the area of 25th Street and Avenue C at 4:14 p.m. Friday, according to police on patrol. Police stopped the teen and a brief altercation ensued, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dole
PIX11

Alleged gang member fatally shot in the head in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged gang member was fatally shot in the head in Harlem Sunday night, police said. Sean Tinsley, 34, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in front of the King Towers Houses on West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue at around 11 p.m., police said. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

3 people hurt in 2 Bronx shootings that appear linked, NYPD says

CROTONA, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman and her 13-year-old daughter were shot inside a Bronx bodega just moments after another woman was shot walking her dog blocks away, and authorities believe the incidents are linked. Police say 46-year-old Beatriz Jimenez and her teenage daughter Jehieli Duran were struck when gunfire...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Help Identify An Assault Duo

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of the individuals, depicted in the attached surveillance photographs, who is wanted in connection to an assault, that occurred within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are follows. It...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Murder#Confession#Violent Crime
Daily News

NYC subway cleaners fight off cops after gun found in car

Two off-duty MTA subway cleaners were arrested Friday for fighting with police after a gun was found in their car, police said. Gentry Pugh, 52, and Shamecca Heywood, 30, were sitting in a car outside the Whole Foods Market at N. 3rd St. and Bedford Ave. in Greenpoint when a police officer approached their car at 10 a.m. and inquired if they knew anything about a recent assault in the area. As ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy