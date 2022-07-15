ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Land Trust works to educate on invasive edibles

By Elissa Borden
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Take a walk through the woods this time of year and you’ll find no shortage of greenery. But some of the plants are doing more harm than good and landowners are being taught ways to not only identify, and remove them, but how to make sure they...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Current use law changes slightly in Vt. to encourage old growth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters looking to protect their land under the current use law will find updated parameters to do that. County foresters still want people to manage their land, but for some, it’s now about letting old growth flourish. The goal of current use is to promote...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returns with on-farm event

Educational event aims to raise awareness of dairy practices, community contributions and family life. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returned today after two years of limited activity, welcoming the public to Gosliga Farm in Addison, Vermont. Saturday’s event was the first physical gathering for the annual event since 2019, with nearly 2,000 visitors enjoying a local Vermont breakfast and then a self-guided tour of the dairy farm located in the Champlain Valley. Since 2014, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm has worked to connect the public with hard-working dairy farming families like the Gosligas – who produce wholesome dairy, care deeply for their cows, and work to protect, maintain and improve the working-landscapes of Vermont.
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Peaceful Harvest Mushrooms

Amelia the chicken spends her day doing, well, what chickens do: digging up dirt; looking for dinner, bugs and grass mostly; or hanging with her feathered friends at her Hinesburg henhouse. Your Monday evening outlook. Burlington City Council to consider long-term lease for Beta Technologies. Updated: 4 hours ago. Beta...
HINESBURG, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont to receive $57.9M to help startups, entrepreneurs

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont will get nearly $58 million in federal funding to help entrepreneurs and small business startups gain access to loans and seed funding. “This program will support our innovative employers, helping them to grow and become national leaders while strengthening our communities here at home,” Scott said.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. to use millions in pandemic money on entrepreneurs and start-ups

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars will soon be available for Vermont entrepreneurs, as the state is set to make a big investment on start-ups. Governor Phil Scott says Vermont will receive $57.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to provide more access to capital for Vermont entrepreneurs and small business startups.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Farm Immersion Program hopes to grow new crop of farmers

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers around Vermont have been fighting for ways to stay afloat by adding products, running farm stands and now, opening summer camps. The “Vermont Farm Immersion Program” is for adults who want to learn more about running a farm, or just how to grow food in their own backyard.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

New USPS delivery options for businesses in Vermont, New Hampshire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses in Vermont and New Hampshire can now get next-day postal service deliveries. Through USPS Connect, Vermonters and Granite Staters can mail a local package one day and have it delivered the same or the next day at a low cost. It’s part of a larger...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Bear calls up, protecting your property and backyard livestock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interactions with bears are up across the Green Mountain State according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. They say its bears getting into backyard bird feeders, chicken coups, compost, or garbage. The Fish and Wildlife Dept. says living in bear country means having to co-exist. So, that means taking down bird feeders when bears are in the neighborhood, securing trash bins.
BURLINGTON, VT
NewsBreak
Science
WCAX

Fmr. Senior Adviser for Rhode Island Governor McKee arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the Boston Globe, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee’s former senior adviser was arrested in Vermont. Vermont state police say on Saturday -- they responded to a burglary on Sunset Drive in Waterbury. On the way, they got another call of a man trying to steal a car from a home on the same street.
WATERBURY, VT
VTDigger

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont announces Vermont Blue Dental℠ for group customers

Contact: Sara Teachout at BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont Announces Vermont Blue Dental℠ for Group Customers. Berlin, Vermont – At Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, our mission is to help you and your family live happier, healthier lives. We recognize that dental health is an important part of your overall health and well-being. We are proud to now offer Vermont Blue Dental, comprehensive dental plans, and coverage, to large employer groups.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Three central VT Green Mountain Transit buses temporarily change schedules

MONTPELIER, Vt. — For the first time since the pandemic, three Green Mountain Transit buses in central Vermont areadjusting their schedules. Following a recent wave of retirements at Green Mountain Transit, the company does not have the staffing to keep their normal schedules. But they said this will be a temporary change.
MONTPELIER, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts officials recommend water conservation as drought across the state continues

BOSTON — With 90 percent of Massachusetts experiencing drought conditions, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 2-Signficant Drought in the Northeast, Southeast, Connecticut River Valley, and Central Regions of the state. Additionally, the Islands Region will remain at Level 1-Mild Drought along with the Western Region, which was elevated from Normal conditions last month. At this time, the Cape Cod Region will remain at Level 0-Normal conditions. As outlined in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, a Level 2-Significant Drought warrants the convening of an inter-agency Mission Group, which has already been convened, to more closely coordinate on drought assessments, impacts and response within the government. A Level 1-Mild Drought warrants detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, and technical outreach and assistance to the affected municipalities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Vt. start-up's chosen for global accelerator program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont start-up’s were picked to take part in a global accelerator program that connects them with resources to help grow their business. The non-profit MassChallenge makes the selections annually, and offers new businesses support, mentoring, free services, and the chance to compete for cash prizes.
VERMONT STATE

