As Mississippi’s largest-ever tax cut for the wealthy goes into effect, community needs go unmet. July 1st marked the beginning of Mississippi’s largest-ever tax cut for the wealthy. Despite the over 50 tax cuts given to the state’s wealthiest and to corporations over the past 10 years, many communities, particularly those in the Mississippi Delta, continue to be underserved and underfunded. As plans for additional tax cuts continue, the impact of a system that worsens inequity and can’t sustain current needs is already evident.

