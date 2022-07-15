ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former police chief sentenced for child rape

By Tim Haberski
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Weissport Police Chief Brent Getz was sentenced to 16-32 years in prison followed by three years probation for repeatedly raping a child, PA Attorney Josh Shapiro announced Friday.

Getz was found guilty of the rapes back in March .

“This sentencing ensures that Getz is held accountable for his horrific actions and that his victim receives long-awaited justice,” said AG Shapiro. “My office is committed to protecting and standing up for children across the Commonwealth. Getz and other bad actors like him who abuse their positions of authority will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police said the assaults started when the girl was four years old, and continued regularly for seven years.

Man faces child porn charges after Snapchat report

Gregory Wagner, Getz’s co-defendant, pleaded guilty in November of 2020 and cooperated with Getz’s prosecution, Shapiro said. He was then sentenced to to 10-20 years in prison followed by probation.

Shapiro said Getz and Wagner will be required to register as sex offenders for the remainder of their lives under SORNA.

