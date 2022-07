Post Malone is teaming up with fellow musician Ski Mask the Slump God and popular Twitch streamer Aceu to raise money for charity by streaming Apex Legends. Post Malone, also known by his birth name Austin Richard Post, has partnered with developer Respawn to offer a series of streams referred to as Gaming for Love, which will consist of four streams taking place this week on Twitch. Respawn will add $10,000 to his total for each charity as well.

