North Haven, CT

North Haven family loses luggage amid chaotic summer travel

WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9QOj_0ghH2uwQ00

(WTNH) – Luggage piling up at some airports. A North Haven woman says she returned home from a family trip to Greece 11 days ago, but she has no idea where her bags are.

Stefanie Runlett is back from a once-in-a-lifetime vacation in Crete, Greece with her husband, kids, parents, brother, and sister.

“My dad was the event planner because this is his dream for all of us to be there together,” Runlett said.

Something unexpected came at the end of that 17-day trip, with all 10 of them losing their luggage following a quick flight on Aegean Airlines from Crete to Athens before their main flight to the U.S.

“We get off the plane and go to the baggage claim, wait for our luggage, nothing comes off,” Runlett said.

Without their luggage or a clear answer, they had to catch their flight back to the states.

“They said to us, ‘just go, file a claim, we’ll ship your luggage back.’ They made it seem like it would be very easy for us and so, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” Runlett said.

Runlett says it’s been 11 days with no luggage and no response from the airlines.

“We file a claim, we do everything we’re supposed to do. We email, we call, nobody responds to us, nothing,” Runlett said.

Amid summer air travel woes, with staffing shortages, flight cancellations, and delays, baggage complaints in the U.S. and among foreign airlines are reportedly up 619 percent over the last year.

“It’s very stressful. I try to be optimistic and that it will all work out, but the longer it goes, it seems like they’re hoping for us to stop trying,” Runlett said.

Runlett shared a piece of advice for anyone traveling overseas in the near future.

“The best advice I can give is take a carry on and get whatever you need when you’re there,” Runlett said.

News 8 reached out to Aegean Airlines for comment, but they have not responded.

North Haven, CT
