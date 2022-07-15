Say It Ain’t Social: which decade had the best fashion?

The idea for “Toboggan ‘Bout Town” started with a text of a movie idea that Rocky Walls received. “My friend Geoff Davis, who I know from working together on various projects in our beloved community of Noblesville, told me the following story and invited us to join them for the ride,” said Walls, a Fishers resident who is the director of Noblesville-based 12 Stars Media. “Three years ago, Davis organized a community toboggan build at the Hamilton East Public Library, where he was artist-in-residence. A hundred people joined in, assisting six craftspeople, to create two traditional American toboggans.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO