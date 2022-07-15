ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Say It Ain’t Social: which decade had the best fashion?

By Abby Peavey
Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — This week for Say It Ain’t Social we asked followers: which decade had the...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

Fox 59

Lyrical Lightning: breakup songs

INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is breakup songs. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

From TMI to business as usual, just a typical day for Dr. Donut

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Donut returned to Indy Now today, but for a moment he had us questioning that choice. The always-entertaining Lee Marcum, CEO of Jack’s Donuts, frightened us at first with a little too much information about his undergarments, but thankfully he moved to a safer topic for TV.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Slipped Disc

US piano chief quits within a year

Peter Mraz became head of the American Pianists Association just a year ago. We are writing to let you know that American Pianists Association’s Board of. Directors has accepted the resignation of President & CEO Peter Mraz, who. wanted to share these sentiments:. “It has been a privilege to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Quick, simple, and versatile dish!

INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Felicia Grady, the Owner of Plate It Up Catering, stopped by to teach Jillian and Ryan how to make a simple and versatile dish perfect for gatherings, snacking and more. Chef Felicia is a ServSafe Instructor, a caterer, she teaches a Youth Culinary Workshop, and she...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Fox 59

Chris Stapleton contest on Indy Now official rules

1. Sponsors. This Chris Stapleton sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and Live Nation, 9100 Keystone Crossing #700, Indianapolis, IN 46240 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

America’s first delivery-only restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — Tim McIntosh the Chef at ClusterTruck stopped by the studio to share the delicious menu offerings from America’s first delivery only restaurant. Follow ClusterTruck on Instagram to catch the Brickyard’s picks (aka Brick Picks) and for a chance to win four tickets to the Verizon 200 and a ClusterTruck giftcard!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

At the ripe old age of 7, Molly Hanna launched her tomato business

INDIANAPOLIS — Molly Hanna just loves ‘maters, and now she also loves being an entrepreneur. At the ripe old age of 7, the Pittsboro girl stayed up late one night creating a business plan for her own tomato stand. When she showed the plan to her dad in the morning, he liked it.
PITTSBORO, IN
Fox 59

Healthy and easy meal prep lunches

INDIANAPOLIS — Missy McDowell, Nutrition Coach and Owner of Eat Well Nutrition stopped by the studio to share how packing a healthy lunch can be easy and delicious! This recipe and others can be found in Missy’s book, Eat Well Nutrition 67 Easy Recipes which is available on e-book through Amazon Kindle or Smashwords.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ryan
Fox 59

Stretch Indy shows us moves to limber up, build strength and ease pain

INDIANAPOLIS — Tony Williams Bey, owner of Stretch Indy, demonstrated some of his techniques Monday to help clients limber up, relax and experience less pain. Meanwhile, Indy Now Host Jillian Deam checked off her first-ever interview with someone hanging upside-down. Stretch Indy, located in Broad Ripple at 6201 Winthrop...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Celebrate art, create your own Saturday at downtown Indy event

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy nonprofit that brings art to the lives of people with disabilities is hosting an event this weekend for people of all abilities and ages. ArtMix, formerly known as VSA Indiana, is hosting the Arts for All Fest this Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1505 N. Delaware St. in downtown Indy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

David Ranalli brings his magic to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Are you looking for an unforgettable evening, combined with magic, illusions and mysteries of the mind? You can be immersed in the experience at an upcoming show featuring magician, mind-reader and motivational speaker David Ranalli. He’s bringing his show “Deception” to the Speakeasy this month, and later...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Indy Shorts feature 2 area films

The idea for “Toboggan ‘Bout Town” started with a text of a movie idea that Rocky Walls received. “My friend Geoff Davis, who I know from working together on various projects in our beloved community of Noblesville, told me the following story and invited us to join them for the ride,” said Walls, a Fishers resident who is the director of Noblesville-based 12 Stars Media. “Three years ago, Davis organized a community toboggan build at the Hamilton East Public Library, where he was artist-in-residence. A hundred people joined in, assisting six craftspeople, to create two traditional American toboggans.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
#Tiktok
WISH-TV

Union Jack Pub in Speedway closing its doors for good after 41 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Union Jack Pub in Speedway announced in a Facebook post Sunday, its doors closed for good Sunday evening after being in business for 41 years, according to Union Jack Pub-Speedway Facebook post. According to Union Jack Pub’s Facebook post, the lights will go out at...
SPEEDWAY, IN
WTHR

Sun King takes top honors at national beer competition

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis brewery took top honors at a national beer competition in Ohio this week. Sun King Brewery was named Grand National Champion at the U.S. Open Beer Competition in Oxford, Ohio. The brewery clinched the honor by earning the most winning entries at the competition, which included four gold, a silver and two bronze medals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

HOME ZONE: Fast way to clean hardwood floors

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the most common ways to clean your hardwood floors is with suction which requires power and vacuum wheels that can leave marks on a waxed floor.  You can also use some form of a wet cleaning pad on a pole.  Instead consider getting a wide dry mop.  When you search for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

2 Indiana Cities Make The List For Most Educated In The Country

There are many reasons why someone might want to be educated. Some of the logic includes securing employment opportunities, achieving a higher income level, poverty reduction, equality and better health. WalletHub has crunched some numbers to determine which US cities have the most educated people. To determine where the most...
INDIANA STATE

