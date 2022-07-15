ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

2 Local Men Sentenced in Capitol Riot

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo local men have been sentenced for their roles in last year's Capitol riot. Cody Mattice of...

News 8 WROC

Teen sentenced for fatal Gates carjacking attempt

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of two Rochester teens who pleaded guilty to a deadly armed carjacking attempt in Gates was sentenced Monday. Edgar Tolentino was sentenced to 20 years to life behind bars for his role in the death of Richard Sciascia. Sciascia, 71, was fatally shot along Buell Road on April 7, 2021, when […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigator suspended after incident with EMT

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police investigator who was seen putting an EMT in handcuffs inside a local emergency room has been suspended. The incident between the investigator and Monroe Amblance EMT on Monday, July 11 was captured on security video inside Strong Memorial Hospital. Chief David Smith had...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Capitol riots: 2 Upstate NY men weep during sentencing in court

Two Upstate New York men have been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for their roles in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. The Democrat & Chronicle reports Cody Mattice, 29, of Greece, and his friend James Mault, 30, of Brockport, were sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting police during the insurrection. They were among the first people who stormed the U.S. Capitol and pepper-sprayed officers, saying “Trump told us to because of the (election) fraud.”
BROCKPORT, NY
City
Brockport, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe Ambulance employee gets lawyer, wants action from RPD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Police Officer is on paid suspension following an incident Monday involving an employee of Monroe Ambulance at Strong Memorial Hospital. On July 11, it’s alleged a paramedic bumped their door against the officer’s patrol car. The officer then detained the paramedic while she was tending to a patient. On […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester Fire Department Investigating Allegation of Employee Misconduct

The Rochester Fire Department is investigating an allegation of employee misconduct brought by a firefighter. Officials have not given any details of the allegation. Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez says in a statement the allegations are serious and he notified Human Resources. And he says it is a personnel matter, so he can't comment further during the investigation. Sources say an African American firefighter complained that his white captain allegedly took his on-duty truck crew July 8th to a Conservative Party gathering -- which included mocking Juneteenth with buckets of fried chicken and bottles of cognac.
ROCHESTER, NY
6th St. Homicide Victim Identified

Police have released the name of the man killed in Rochester's latest homicide. 47-year-old Marcus Bennett was shot Saturday night in a backyard on Sixth Street, north of Bay Street. He died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation. There have been 39 homicides in the city this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
Capitol
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating 39th homicide of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester police are investigating yet another homicide. It is the city's 39th this year. The calls started coming in just after 9:30 Saturday night for shots fired in the area of Sixth Street, then for a man who'd been shot. When officers got there they found...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Armed drug trafficker from Rochester going to prison

Rochester, N.Y. — A man from Rochester is going to prison for more than a decade on drug trafficking charges. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced 25-year-old Wilfredo Sanchez of Rochester was sentenced to 168 months in prison. He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates police investigating after reports of shots fired on Lyell Avenue

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) -- Gates police are investigating after reports of shots fired on Lyell Avenue Sunday morning. Gates Police Chief Rob Long said shortly after 10:00 a.m. officers responded to the area of 1956 Lyell Avenue for the report of a male that had been shot. When officers arrived,...
GATES, NY
wesb.com

Hamburg and Salamanca Woman Charged in Great Valley Trespass

A Hamburg woman and a Salamanca woman were charged after an unwanted person incident in Great Valley early Saturday morning. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Andrea E. White and 25-year-old Sherisse C. John with trespass and charges are also pending for criminal mischief. The charges...
GREAT VALLEY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Vehicle Complaint Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest in Town of Dunkirk

A Rochester man is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle complaint Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Deputies located the vehicle parked on Route 5 shortly after 10:00 PM and found that 28-year-old Preston Lawrence, Jr. was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. A search of the vehicle further discovered that he was allegedly in possession of different types of drugs and a loaded pistol. Lawrence was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DWI, DWAI-drugs, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and stopping/standing on a highway. He is being held on $30,000 bail. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by State Police in the investigation.
DUNKIRK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three injured in Lake Avenue triple shooting overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - News10NBC is following a triple shooting in Rochester. RPD tells us this happened early Monday morning around 3:40 at Lake Avenue and Clay Avenue. Three men were shot there. All of them are at the hospital and at this point are expected to survive. Police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Fatal Chili Crash Victim Identified

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Friday night in Chili. Forty-nine-year-old James Lee III, of Leicester, collided with a car at the intersection of Union Street and Morgan Road. The crash remains under investigation.
CHILI, NY

