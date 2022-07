FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy and WR Brennan Presley. Gundy explains why he is very confident in his team this year, specifically because they have an experienced quarterback in Spencer Sanders. Gundy also shares what the Cowboys’ win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl has done for his program, and gives his thoughts on the current state of college football. Presley recounts his kickoff return for a touchdown against Oklahoma, and discusses what it’s been like to have his brother on the same team as him.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO