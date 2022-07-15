ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Live Podcast: Asensio Willing To Cut Wages For Liverpool, Neco Williams To Nottingham Forest

By Alex Caddick
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ns1i_0ghH2Jit00

Pre-season is underway, Liverpool has welcome players in and wished players farewell, and the transfer speculation isn't slowing down soon. Joe Gomez has joined Mohamed Salah on the list of players to extend and Jurgen Klopp's reds look ready to pick up where they left off. Join Ritchie, Alex, and Rigo once again as 'The Room' Podcast discuss all the latest LFC news. Listen to 'The Room' here.

Recent reports claim that Liverpool our admirers of Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, with both the player and the club looking to part ways this summer, the Spaniard is willing to reduce his wage demands to make an Anfield switch. With the player on a decline in recent years, would the signing be justified? 'The Room' give their verdict.

Liverpool's acquisition of Calvin Ramsay meant the writing was on the wall for Neco Williams' exit. The fullback impressed on loan at fellow promoted side Fulham during the second half of last campaign, now he will be seeking first-team Premier League football with Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest.

(Listen to 'The Room' Podcast on all streaming platforms)

Joe Gomez has become the second player to renew his Liverpool deal this summer, following in the steps of Mohamed Salah. The defender extends his stay until 2027. 'The Room' trio give their assessment on why this is a good deal for all parties, after all, Gomez was attracting interest from Premier League opposition such as Aston Villa.

All of this and much more on a live edition of 'The Room' Podcast, as Ritchie, Alex and Rigo provide the rundown on all things Liverpool FC in the last week.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Neco Williams
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

How to watch D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich will kick off its U.S. summer tour with a club friendly match against D.C. United on Wednesday. The Red and Black have gotten off to a slow start to MLS play at 5-10-3 but received a jolt with the hiring of Wayne Rooney as head coach. Rooney isn't yet on the sidelines due to visa issues, but he's been in D.C. working with the front office to recruit new players before the international transfer window closes on Aug. 4.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#Liverpool Football Club#Real Madrid#Spaniard#Anfield#Fulham
BBC

Robert Lewandowski: Has Barcelona move tarnished striker's Bayern Munich legacy?

It's finally happening. After months of speculation and fall-outs, Robert Lewandowski is joining Barcelona. The move will mark the end of an eight-year relationship between Lewandowski and Bayern Munich that saw them win eight consecutive German championships and the Champions League in 2020. Things did not end on good terms,...
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Is Borrusia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham the Successor of Thiago at Liverpool?

Many would say Jude Bellingham is tipped to be the long-term successor to Jordan Henderson. But what if the stats show he is a left-sided central midfielder all along?. The name on many Liverpool fans lips at the moment is one Jude Bellingham, the highly sought-after England International who has been learning his trade with Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga since his reported £25 million pound move in July 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

Sydney FC Set To Sign Liverpool Flop Lazar Markovic

Lazar Markovic, who was once dubbed as the next best thing, is set to join Sydney FC, three years after officially leaving Liverpool. The 28-year-old has been playing his football in his homecountry Serbia for Partizan, where he started out his career, over the last few seasons. But now it looks as if he will be off to Australia to join up Steve Corica's squad.
WORLD
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy